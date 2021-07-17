‘Quarantined’ Lionesses staying fit, motivated in Tokyo

Janet Okello

Kenya Lionesses star Janet Okello (left) works out at the Fukuoka Prefecture Kurume Sports Centre on July 17, 2021.

Photo credit: Edward Alusa | Team Kenya

By  Elias Makori

Editor (Sports), Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • “Caged” in their rooms in the Japanese capital, the “Lionesses” are having to pace up and down to stay fit, relying on a menu served by their strength and conditioning coach Samuel Kimotho.
  • Head coach Felix Oloo on Saturday said it wouldn’t make sense for the six to travel to Kurume City as the pre-season camp was already winding up.

In Kurume

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.