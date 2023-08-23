Emmaculate Nekesa: Wacu’s heir chasing maiden title with Malkia Strikers

Jane Wacu might have retired from the national women’s volleyball team but her legacy lives on, more than two years after she called it quits.

Every time Kenya has stepped on court at the ongoing CAVB African Nations Championship, Cameroon fans have sought to know the whereabouts of the legendary Malkia Strikers setter Wacu.

Her style of setting won her admirers across Africa in a glittering career that spanned 15 years. She not only made Malkia Strikers tick but also made encounters between Kenya and Cameroon live up to the billing here at the Palais polyvalent des sports (Paposy) Arena in Yaounde, Cameroon.

Nekesa breakthrough

And when the two countries renew their rivalry in the semi-finals on Wednesday, all eyes will be one Emmaculate Nekesa, who has seamlessly fitted into Wacu’s shoes.

Nekesa’s journey to the Malkia Strikers first team has had its fair share of luck and challenges but one thing has remained constant: her apparent talent in setting. Her breakthrough arrived at the FIVB World Championship last year in Netherlands, a few months after she had won the CAVB Africa Clubs Championship title with KCB.

“When we won the Clubs Championship, it dawned on me that I am ripe to play at the top level. Initially, I always saw myself as second choice setter but my coaches at KCB trusted me and I played the whole tournament until we emerged victorious in the final,” said Nekesa.

“It gave me confidence that I could also be first choice in the national team and when my chance arrived at the World Championship, I grabbed it with both hands and here I am,” she added.

Like Wacu, the Kwanthanze Secondary School alumnus broke into the national team as a teenager and only celebrated her 20th birthday this year. She admits she has learnt a lot from the Malkia Strikers legend who she lists as one of her mentors.

“I first met Wacu during the training camp for the Tokyo Olympic Games in 2021. Even though I didn’t make it to the final squad, I learnt a lot from her. She showed me how to set quick balls, make decisions in key moments and back court defence,” revealed Nekesa.

Good listener

What Nekesa lacks in flair, she makes up for in defence especially when blocking, a quality that Wacu insists makes her stand out among other setters of her generation.

“When I watch her play, I feel that Kenya has finally found my replacement. She has good finger work, blocks and service which are rare qualities to find in a setter. She started playing in the first team early which is good for a setter because the more you play, the more you mature faster,” explained Wacu.

“I am not surprised that she has grown so fast because she is a good listener. She still has a few areas to polish like knowing where to set the ball when playing off system and some combination moves,” added Wacu who was Kenya’s setter when they last beat Cameroon at Paposy in January 2020 during the African qualifiers for Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

Nekesa emerged on the right side of a 3-0 result when Kenya last played Cameroon at the World championship last year in what was her first encounter against the West African country. It was put to her that playing Cameroon at Paposy is a different affair altogether but she is not losing sleep over it.

“I am already used to pressure so I am not worried at all, it’s a match like any other. As a team we are determined to win this trophy and I know as a setter a lot is expected of me. I am ready to give my best so that we take this trophy home,” underlined Nekesa.

Olympics dream

Winning a record-extending 10th African title will put Malkia Strikers in good stead of claiming the sole ticket reserved for the continent at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

“I want to go to the Olympics because last time I never made the cut. We know the stakes are high so we can’t afford to relax,” said Nekesa, who is attracting interest from Turkish clubs.

Wacu, who featured at the Tokyo Olympics after three unsuccessful qualification attempts, has tipped Nekesa to have a long career with the national team.