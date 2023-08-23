Premium

Emmaculate Nekesa: Wacu’s heir chasing maiden title with Malkia Strikers

Malkia Strikers setter Emmaculate Nekesa in action

Malkia Strikers setter Emmaculate Nekesa in action during their CAVB African Nations Championship quarter-final match against Nigeria at at the Palais polyvalent des sports (Paposy) Arena in Yaounde on August 22, 2023.

Photo credit: Sila Kiplagat | Nation Media Group

By  Samuel Gacharira

Online Sub Editor

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Nekesa’s journey to the Malkia Strikers first team has had its fair share of luck and challenges but one thing has remained constant: her apparent talent in setting
  • Like Wacu, the Kwanthanze Secondary School alumnus broke into the national team as a teenager and only celebrated her 20th birthday this year
  • Wacu, who featured at the Tokyo Olympics after three unsuccessful qualification attempts, has tipped Nekesa to have a long career with the national team

In the headlines