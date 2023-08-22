Malkia Strikers rout Nigeria to storm semis

In Yaounde

Malkia Strikers Tuesday delivered a textbook performance here at the Palais Polyvalent des Sports (Paposy) Arena as they thrashed Nigeria in straight sets (25-14, 25-17, 25-11) to storm the semi-finals of the ongoing CAVB African Nations Championship.

As if to send a warning to the Cameroon team who watched the first set from the stands, Kenya only needed 18 minutes to finish the first set with a classy display that could qualify as a tutorial for a FIVB Level 2 coaching course.

Skipper Mercy Moim led from the front with a game-high 13 points (10 kills, 1 block, 2 aces) while Sharon Chepchumba and Most Valuable Player Veronica Adhiambo added 11 points apiece. Chukwu Deborah led Nigeria with 7 points (3 kills, 4 blocks).

So smooth was the performance that every lady in white got at least a point of her own in the opening set. Edith Wisah killed an overpass to hand Kenya a 6-3 lead before Nigeria coach Samuel Ajayi called for a timeout at 8-4 to kill Malkia Strikers’ momentum.

It was all in vain as Veronica Adhiambo produced an ace for a 13-6 lead and her cross-court spike took the tally to 18-11, allowing head coach Luizomar de Moura to make his first change. Jemimah Siang’u replaced Wisah and her services drew an overpass from Comfort Amaonwu which was buried devastatingly by the impressive Adhiambo.

Adhiambo went cross court from position 2 to deliver the set point and Mercy Moim sealed the set at 25-14 with an amazing dunk from the next rally.

Luizomar maintained his first team for the second set which was evenly contested in the early exchanges until Sharon Chepchumba flew from the back row to land a thunderous spike down the line to give Kenya a 10-6 lead.

Ajayi called for a timeout and his pep talk seemed to have brought some calm to his team as the home crowd rallied behind them. However, they were soon silenced by Adhiambo’s kill as Kenya raced to a 17-11 lead.

Luizomar introduced Rose Magoi and Loise Simiyu in the latter stages but the pair had barely settled when Blessing Unekwe’s service landed outside the court to give Kenya the set point. Then, Adhiambo stopped Francis Albertina with a monster block to deliver the second set at 25-17.

Ajayi summoned setter Aliyat Usman and opposite Kelechi Ndukayba for the third set yet it was Kenya who started strongly, opening a 5-1 lead after Chepchumba’s kill landed on the green side.

Atuka and Chepchumba both got aces as Kenya’s lead grew to 11-2. Wisa’s brilliant slide attack from a wonderful one-hand set by Emmaculate Nekesa served to stamp Kenya’s authority.

There was little resistance from Nigeria thereafter as they were reminded of Kenya’s might with every passing rally. Luizomar even had the luxury of replacing Chepchumba and Moim for Simiyu and Siang’u respectively perhaps with an eye on Wednesday’s semi-final.

Atuka’s stuff block on Ijeoma Ukpabi was her last contribution of the evening as she was soon replaced by Belinda Barasa with the scoreboard reading 20-7.