Egypt sack coach after World Cup qualifier draw with Gabon

Egypt's forward Mohamed Salah (fourth right) celebrates his goal with teammates during their 2019 Africa Cup of Nations Group A match against Uganda at the Cairo International Stadium in the Egyptian capital on June 30, 2019.

What you need to know:

  • Badry, who had been in the job for two years, said he had refused to tender his resignation under pressure from the EFA, forcing them to sack him.
  • The coach noted the Pharaohs were still top of their World Cup qualifying group with four points and that he had guided them to qualification for next year's African Cup of Nations in Cameroon.

Cairo

