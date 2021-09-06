2022 WC Qualifiers: 10-man Uganda hold Mali to leave group open

Ten men Uganda Cranes Monday held group leaders Mali to a barren draw at the St Mary’s Kitende Stadium in their Fifa 2022 World Cup qualifier to throw the group wide open.

Uganda finished the game with 10 men after midfielder Murushid Juuko was sent for an early shower after committing a dangerous foul on the pitch

The draw handed a lifeline to Kenya's Harambee Stars, who drew 1-1 with Rwanda on Sunday at the Kigali Stadium.

Mali now leads the group on four points, while Kenya and Uganda follow in second and third place with two points, the latter with an inferior goal difference. Rwanda have just garnered a point and are bottom of the group.

On Sunday, coach Jacob Mulee's charges surrendered a 1-0 lead courtesy of Michael Olunga's goal in the 10th minute to draw with hosts Rwanda.