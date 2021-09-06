2022 WC Qualifiers: 10-man Uganda hold Mali to leave group open

Emmanuel Okwi

Uganda Cranes captain Emmanuel Okwi (7) in action against Mali during their Group E 2022 Fifa World Cup qualifier at the St Mary's Stadium, Kitende in Kampala, Uganda on September 6, 2021. The match ended 0-0.

Photo credit: Pool |
By  Cecil Odongo

Sports Writer

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • On Sunday, coach Jacob Mulee's charges surrendered a 1-0 lead courtesy of Michael Olunga's goal in the 10th minute to draw with hosts Rwanda.
  • The qualifiers resume in October with Kenya facing Mali in back-to-back matches as Uganda face Rwanda. The group winners will advance to the final round of qualification where the 10 teams will learn their opponents in a two-legged playoff.

Ten men Uganda Cranes Monday held group leaders Mali to a barren draw at the St Mary’s Kitende Stadium in their Fifa 2022 World Cup qualifier to throw the group wide open.

