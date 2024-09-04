Why Cricket Kenya Treasurer Solanki has been suspended

Cricket Kenya (CK) treasurer Kalpesh Solanki has been suspended and an investigation launched into the expenditure of the federation’s funds for the time that he has been in office.

Solanki was suspended on August 28 following a meeting by the CK Executive Board.

The board agreed to form a three-member sub-committee to carry out investigations and provide recommendations to the CK Council at its next Annual General Meeting (AGM).

Sports Registrar Rose Wasike or a person appointed by her office will form part of the sub-committee, which should also establish if all the CK’s funds were spent in line with the laid down rules.

CK County Association Representative, Kennedy Obuya, will be the acting treasurer for the time that Solanki is suspended.

Responding to Nation Sport' queries over his suspension and the investigations that have been launched against him, Solanki briefly said: “Group of people trying to save themselves.”

He was overwhelmingly elected the CK treasurer during the federation’s election held at Moi International Sports Centre Kasarani in Nairobi on February 26, 2022. The duration of his term is four years.

According to a communication from CK and seen by Nation Sport, the term of reference for the sub-committee includes; establishing whether funds that Solanki received for Kenya's national men’s cricket team campaign in Jersey in 2022 were properly used.

The sub-committee should also investigate whether the financial management and utilisation of CK has been sound for the time the present board has been in office.

The investigations should include whether the cash flow in and out of CK accounts were in conformity with the CK Constitution and if all payments were in line with the administrative policies and board resolutions.

The CK Executive Board also wants to find out if all the payments CK has made have been in line with the terms and conditions of CK’s controlled funding terms and conditions imposed by the International Cricket Council (ICC).