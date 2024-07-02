Vishil Patel eases Kenya past Zambia in four-nation tournament 

Bowler Vishil Patel starred with four wickets as hosts Kenya thrashed Zambia by six wickets to maintain their winning streak in the Quadrangular T20 cricket tournament on Tuesday at Sikh Union in Nairobi.

Rwanda and Malawi are the other teams featuring in the tournament.

The four teams will face-off three times after which the top two sides will meet in the final on Thursday next week.

The tournament, which began on Thursday last week, is part of Kenya’s preparation for the International Cricket Council (ICC) World Challenge slated for September in Nairobi.

Target of 153 runs

Zambia elected to bat first in the match where they were looking to avenge their eight-wicket loss in their opening match on Thursday last week.

Zambia set a target of 153 runs for the loss of eight wickets in 20 overs of their innings.

Kenya romped to victory with 154 runs for the loss of four wickets in 16.5 overs of their innings.

Vishil Patel took the four wickets in four overs in which he conceded 21 runs.

Kenyan batsman Sukhdeep Singh (left) follows through his shot during Kenya's match against Zambia in the Quadrangular T20 tournament on July 2, 2024 at Sikh Union in Nairobi. Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

Zambia opening batsman Mohammad Bhaidu top scored with 62 runs from 44 balls. He spiced up his performance with six fours and four sixes.

Low-order batsman Jasraj Kundi scored the most runs for Kenya at 34 off 21 balls including two fours and two sixes.

With the win, Kenya now tops the standings with eight points.

After flooring Zambia in their opening match last Thursday, Kenya defeated Rwanda by six wickets the following day.

Nine wickets win

The hosts then thrashed Malawi by nine wickets on Monday. Rwanda are second with four points having won twice and lost twice.

Malawi and Zambia, who have all won one match, follow in that order with two points each.

In the other match at the same venue on Tuesday, Rwanda defeated Malawi by nine wickets.