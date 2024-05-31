All systems go for Cutchi Leva Samaj Six-a-Side cricket tournament

All eyes will be on Shree Cutchi Leva Patel Samaj Six-A-Side cricket tournament as teams face off in a three-day cricket tournament at SCLPS ground and at South C’s Ngara Sports Club this weekend.

The tourney will feature five pools (A, B, C, D and E) running from Friday, May 31, night, May 31 through to June 2.

The Friday fixtures will be held at Samaj grounds. But Saturday and Sunday fixtures will take place at Samaj and Ngara Sports Club.

The final match will be played at the Samaj ground on Sunday June 2 from 5.30pm.

Spectators will be treated to some exhilarating displays of cricket artistry as they cheer on their favourite teams.

The tournament is sponsored by Crown Paints, Karsan Ramji and Sons, Ndovu Aggregates as well as Purple Dot International Ltd.

Teams to watch this year include Kanbis Blue, Stray Lions, Maruti Marble (India) and Cutchi Leva A.

According to SCLPS Youth league secretary Rahul Vishram, the top two teams will qualify from each group to create a table of 10.

Rahul added that the teams in the table of 10 shall then be placed on their run rate to determine their position.

He added: “Teams positioned 7,8,9 & 10 shall face out in the pre quarters whilst teams positioned 1-6 shall directly qualify to quarter finals alongside the winners of the 2 pre quarters”

Group A has Team Bff, Sikh Union 'A', Swamibapa 'B', Samaj School and Kanbis Blue

Group B comprises Maruti Marble, Cutchi Leva 'B', Sir Ali, Gymkhana 'A' and Cutchi Leva 'D'

Teams listed Group C are Cutchi Leva 'A', Straylions, Kanbis Red and Sikh Union 'B'.

Group D will feature Ngara Sports Club, Gymkhana 'B', Mombasa Samaj and Kongonis.

Group E is a composition of Cutchi Leva 'C', Cutchi Rising Stars, Swamibapa 'A' and Ndovu Crushers.

The first match of the tournament will be a Group B match pitting Cutchi Leva 'D' against Gymkhana 'A' on Friday 6.45pm.

Following the conclusion of Group matches on Sunday morning, teams will proceed to the knockout stages, which will culminate with the afternoon final that holds the key to this year’s winner.

“Standards have been set and only the sky is the limit. This year, we anticipate some entertaining super cricket as teams have been bantering over who has the last laugh on the crease,” Rahul added.

FRIDAY FIXTURES-31ST MAY 2024

GROUP B: CUTCHI LEVA 'D' VS GYMKHANA 'A' -6.45PM (SAMAJ)

GROUP A : TEAM BFF VS KANBIS BLUE -7.30PM (SAMAJ)

GROUP C: CUTCHI LEVA 'A' VS SIKH UNION 'B' -8.15PM (SAMAJ)

GROUP E: CUTCHI RISING STARS VS NDOVU CRUSHERS -9.00PM (SAMAJ )