President Ruto to address the nation ahead of X Spaces

President William Ruto is set to address the nation from State House, Nairobi, at 1pm.

In an invite to media houses, the President did not state the subject matter of his address, though sources say he is set to make a major announcement. Media houses had a notice of less than an hour.

According to Hussein Mohamed, the State House spokesman, the address will precede Dr Ruto’s online engagement with Kenyans on X Spaces from 2pm.

“(The President is) to address the nation at 1pm and thereafter engage Kenyans via X Space between 2-5pm,” posted Mr Mohamed on X.

The briefing comes at a time when Dr Ruto is facing pressure to, among others, reconstitute his Cabinet and to check on corruption and ever-rising government bills.

The pressure was exerted through youth-dominated demonstrations that rocked Nairobi and at least 35 other counties.

Among the grievances raised by the youth in various forums were the insensitivity to the plight of Kenyans and the

Following a Cabinet meeting on Thursday, the Presidency promised to announce measures to reduce spending and to manage the shortfall of Sh346 billion that the taxman was projected to raise if the Finance Bill, 2024 came into effect.

“(The President wants) to ensure that the sacrifices made by all Kenyans are met with discipline across all sectors of public service,” said a despatch from the Cabinet.

“The full array of State interventions will be announced to the nation in due course,” it added.

The briefing also comes at a time when the rift between Dr Ruto and his Deputy Rigathi Gachagua appears to be widening.