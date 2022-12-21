Uganda hit Kenya to win Quadrangular T20 Series

Uganda are champions of the inaugural Kenya Quadrangular Women’s T20 Series.

The visitors downed hosts Kenya by six wickets in Wednesday’s final at Nairobi Gymkhana, to claim the bragging rights in the first edition of the tournament that also involved Tanzania and Qatar.

It was their third win over Kenya in the competition, having triumphed in their two previous meetings at the group stage with eight and six wickets.

Earlier at the same venue, Tanzania defeated Qatar by 28 runs in the third place play-off.

Kenya who won the toss and elected to bat first set a low target of 80 runs all-out in 18.2 overs of their innings.

Uganda slammed 81 runs for the loss of four wickets in 11.3 overs of their innings to return home with the trophy.

Evelyn Anyipo, who led the Ugandans in tormenting the home batters by taking three wickets, was named the player-of-the-match.

“It is hard to lead a team and my teammates have not let me down so I am really excited,” said Uganda’s captain Concy Aweko.

”It is not easy to win. The basic thing I did was to keep the team together in the entire tournament. Our batting has been very good, it is only in our bowling where we have had issues but today we bowled so well.”

With Uganda perfectly restricting Kenya, the hosts struggled to muscle boundaries in the match that they were cheered by a handful of fans.

It was in the fourth over that opener Mary Mwangi hit Kenya’s first boundary - a four to the delight of the home fans.

The hosts did not muscle a six.

In total, Mwangi who also took the most wickets, left for the pavilion with 13 runs from 20 balls to her name.

With Kenya’s wickets falling fast, only middle-order batter Daisy Njoroge surpassed Mwangi’s score with 21 runs from 17 balls including three fours.

Prosscovial Alako, who gave Uganda a dream start in their chase with two fours inside the first two overs, top-scored for the Cranes with 30 runs from 13 balls including three fours and two sixes.

She was dismissed in the sixth over after being caught by Esther Wachira off Lavendah Idambo’s bowling.