Tanzania beat Qatar in Quadrangular Women’s T20 Series

It was yet another disastrous day for Qatar in the Kenya Quadrangular Women’s T20 Series at Nairobi Gymkhana after falling to Tanzania by 28 runs in the third place play-off.

The result means Qatar will return home with no win to their name in the tournament held in a double-round robin format, and which ends Wednesday afternoon with the clash between rivals Uganda and Kenya in the final.

Qatar’s campaign here has been been disastrous, as they lost in all their seven matches to finish last.

Tanzania, who elected to bat first after wining the toss, set a target of 129 runs for the loss of eight wickets in 20 overs of their innings.

In reply, Qatar hit 101 runs all-out in 19.5 overs of their innings to crash to their third loss to Tanzania in the competition. Tanzania had beaten Qatar by 77 runs and 96 runs in their two meetings at the group stage.

While Aysha picked three wickets and top-scored with 36 runs from 28 balls with five fours, it was not enough to help Qatar bring to a halt Tanzania’s dominance over them.

Opener Shrutiben Rana (16) and top-order batter Saachi Dhadwal (12) are the only other Qatari players who hit a double-digit score.

Perice Kamunya led Tanzania in destroying their opponents with superb bowling, and having also scored 22 runs, she was named the player-of-the match. Skipper Fatuma Kibasu and Linda Masawe were also instrumental in Tanzania’s win with 30 and 26 runs respectively.

“When we go back home, we will work on our mistakes so that when we come back for the next edition, we perform better,” said Kamunya.

Qatar’s captain Sabeeja Panayan said: “We have not won any match but we have got a lot of experience from all the teams that we played. Some misfielding cost us today but we played very well.”