Uganda end Kenya's T20 World Cup dream

Kenya’s hopes of qualifying for the 2024 International Cricket Council (ICC) Men’s T20 World Cup came to a crashing halt Wednesday as Uganda secured a 33-run win in the ongoing Africa Regional qualifiers in Windhoek, Namibia.

The victory at Wanderers Cricket Ground bettered Uganda's chances of playing at their first ever World Cup. A victory over Rwanda on Thursday will see Uganda achieve the historical feat. Kenya will face Zimbabwe on Thursday in their last match of the competition.

After five matches, Namibia, who sealed their World Cup slot on Tuesday, tops the seven-team tournament with 10 points, while Uganda are second with eight points.

Zimbabwe and Kenya are joint third with six points, but the South African nation are ranked ahead thanks to a better run rate.

Nigeria, Tanzania and Rwanda follow in that order with three, two and one point respectively. Only the top two teams from the event will feature in the 20-team World Cup to be co-hosted by the United States of America and West Indies from June 4 to 30.

Peerless Namibia booked a slot to the global championship on Tuesday following their 58-run win over Tanzania.