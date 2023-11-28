Eternal rivals Kenya, Uganda clash in T20 World Cup qualifier

Fireworks are expected on Wednesday when Kenya and Uganda renew their rivalry in the 2024 International Cricket Council (ICC) Men’s T20 World Cup Africa Regional qualifier in Windhoek, Namibia.

The match will be held at Wanderers Cricket Ground and shall bowl off at 3:30pm Kenyan time.

Rwanda and Tanzania will square it out at the same venue in the morning, while Nigeria will clash with Zimbabwe at the United Cricket Ground.

The match between Kenya and Uganda is expected to be explosive since not only the bragging rights will be at stake, but a slot in the upcoming World Cup.

Only the top two teams in the Africa Regional qualifier will compete in the World Cup to be co-hosted by the United States of America and West Indies from June 4 to 30 next year.

After five matches, hosts Namibia top the standing with 10 points.

While Uganda and Kenya have amassed six points each from four matches, the Cricket Cranes are ranked second thanks to a superior net run rate.

Zimbabwe, the top-seeded team in the tournament, lies fourth with four points from four matches.

With Uganda yet to feature in a senior Cricket World Cup tournament, they will to go all out against Kenya, who are chasing a sixth appearance in the coveted global championship.

Kenya competed in the 1996, 1999, 2003, 2007 (T20) and 2011 World Cups. Of the five appearances, the 2003 edition, co-hosted by Kenya, South Africa and Zimbabwe, is the most nostalgic for the East African nation since they reached the semi-finals where they lost by 91 runs to India.

Against Kenya, Uganda will be motivated by their five-wicket win over Zimbabwe, the only test nation in the tournament.

It was Dinesh Nakrani's three-wicket haul that set up the win for Uganda in that contest. After being called to bat by Uganda who won the toss, Zimbabwe set a target of 136 runs for the loss of seven wickets in 20 overs of their innings.

Uganda carried the day with 138 runs for the loss of five wickets in 19.1 overs of their innings. The Cricket Cranes have registered just one loss in the tournament - a six-wicket defeat against Namibia.

They defeated Tanzania by eight wickets and Nigeria by nine runs.

Kenya beat Rwanda, Nigeria, and Tanzania by 17 runs, four wickets and 50 runs respectively, before losing by six wickets to Namibia on Monday.

With Kenya’s disastrous batting in the power play and fielding having been laid bare in the match against Namibia, assistant coach Joseph Angara told Nation Sport that they spoke to the players and are expecting an improved performance against Uganda.

In the final of the inaugural Continent Cup T20 Africa at Nairobi Gymkhana in June, Uganda defeated Kenya by one run.

Kenya hope dangerman Collins Obuya will be on top of his game to guide them to victory against their neighbours.

Wednesday’s matches (all East African time)

Kenya v Uganda (Wanderers Cricket Ground, 3:30pm)

Rwanda v Tanzania (Wanderers Cricket Ground, 10:30am)