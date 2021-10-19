Swamibapa resume hunt for top spot in Mashujaa Day fixtures

Nairobi Provincial Cricket Association (NPCA) 50 Overs League focus shifts to Mashujaa Day fixtures at various venues today.

All teams which got byes in previous match-day fixtures will be back in the saddle to fill the void left behind.

Swamibapa "A" will be seeking to resume their hunt for the summit in their match against Kanbis "A" at Eastleigh Secondary School ground. Swamis are second in the 10-team Super Division log with 44 points and a run rate of *1.123 but have a match in hand after playing 14 matches.

Stray Lions have played 15 matches and are currently at the summit with 52 points and a run rate of 1.627.

Swamis Technical Chief Tariq Iqbal exuded confidence ahead of their tie against the Champions. Should Swamis win against Kanbis ‘A’, they will be only four points adrift leaders Stray Lions.

"We hope to get the result in our favour continue to pile more pressure on Stray Lions. I know Kanbis are a sturdy outfit with good spinners, but we also have a good quality of batsmen. We have prepared well and the boys are in good form at the moment," said Tariq.

Tariq believes their local based players and pros will rise to the occasion.

"Nehemiah Odhiambo should play well as well as our two professional players including Rakesh Kahur. Our juniors have been performing well since being promoted to the Super League and are also expected to play well," said Tariq.

Kanbis top order has the likes of Narendra Patel, Pushpak Kerai, Dhiren Gondaria and Mihir Jesani with Rakep Patel expected to come in the middle order. Both Kanbis and Swamis are going into the weekend after emerging victorious last weekend.

Swamis beat Ngara SC by 5 wickets while Kanbis defeated Nairobi Gymkhana by 3 wickets..

Gymkhana started off their innings on a high note but later bore the full brunt of Kanbis spinners, who saw them off for a paltry 174 all out. Kanbis chased down the score for the loss of 7 wickets to take maximum points on offer.

Sir Ali A suffered a 6 wicket blow at the hands of leaders Stray Lions.

A brilliant century by Siddhat Mhatre helped SAMC to a decent 282 All Out in their allotted 50 overs in the first innings break of their 15th NPCA League match at their home ground along Park Road.

However, that score didn’t matter to the Lions’ batsmen, as they chased it in just under 35 overs with the loss of 4 wickets to hand Sir Ali a humiliating 6 wickets defeat before their die hard supporters at home. Alex Obanda had a brilliant 130 from 79 balls with Krishna Katula’s 64 not out saw the Lions over the mark in style.

Meanwhile, Swamis had an easy ride at the Ngara ground in South C, to roll over Ngara by 5 wickets, a game that ended before lunchtime. Ngara were whitewashed by Swamis' bowlers for a paltry 78, which the Swamis strolled over for the loss of 5 wickets, to improve their Nett run rate, which could come in handy in the later part of the tournament as things get thick. Nehemiah Odhiambo was the pick of Swami Bowlers, who picked up 5 for 17.

Cutchi Leva recovered well against Sikh Union to post a daunting 315 in their innings. The Simbas had an uphill task to chase the score in scorching conditions late in the afternoon, and were bowled out for 173 to hand Cutchi Leva a 142 run victory at home, and with it, 4 valuable points to remain 8th of the log.

Elsewhere, there was action-packed drama along Thika Highway, as visitors Obuya Academy tied with Ruaraka A in a rare result of the NPCA League.

Obuya Academy made a promising start against Ruaraka, with the Obuya brothers notching up half centuries, but the Ruaraka bowlers came back strongly in the later part of their innings to see off all Obuya batsmen for 190 all out. Ruaraka commenced their chase in earnest, but were soon in trouble, as the Obuya Academy bowlers reduced them to 14 for 4 by the 10th over.

However, the middle order, led by Sachin Gill with his defiant 96 and A. Beloshe with a crafty 42, salvaged the situation and scrapped through to tie the score at 190 all out and shared the points.

Weekend Results

DIVISION 2.

Swamibapa Development 54/10 (32.5 ov)

Kanbis Development 128/10 (37.0 ov)

Kanbis Development - Won by 74 runs

DIVISION 1

Eastleigh High School -

Kanbis B 81/6 (21.3 ov)

Swamibapa B 80/10 (25.4 ov)

Kanbis B - Won by 4 wickets

SUPER DIVISION

Ngara Sports Club -

Ngara SC A 78/10 (24.5 ov)

Swamibapa A 81/5 (12.1 ov) Swamibapa A - Won by 5 wickets

Nairobi Gymkhana -

Nairobi Gymkhana A 174/10 (36.1 ov)

Kanbis A 177/7 (40.5 ov)

Kanbis A - Won by 3 wickets

SCLPS A 315/10 (50.0 ov)

Sikh Union A 173/10 (39.1 ov)

SCLPS A - Won by 142 runs

Sir Ali A 282/10 (50.0 ov)

Stray Lions A 287/4 (34.4 ov)

Stray Lions A - Won by 6 wickets

Ruaraka A 190/10 (50.0 ov)

Obuya Academy A 190/10 (47.1 ov)