Stray Lions close in on Nairobi League title

Kenyan international Alex Obanda on Sunday scored 130 runs as Stray Lions A beat host Sir Ali Muslim Club A by six wickets, to inch closer to winning their maiden Nairobi Provincial Cricket Association (NPCA) 50 Overs League title.

In the other matches of the day, hosts Nairobi Gymkhana “A” lost by three wickets to defending Kanbis Sports Club “A”, as visitors Swamibapa Sports Club A trounced Ngara Sports Club A by five wickets.

Shree Cuthi Leva Patel Samaj A (SCLPS) capitalised on their home advantage to beat Sikh Union A by 142 runs while Ruaraka Sports Club A drew with Obuya Academy A.

With Sir Ali having beaten Stray Lions by 58 runs in the first leg encounter, they came into this match looking to complete a double over the leaders, a task which proved a tall order for them.

In the clash, Stray Lions won the toss and elected to bowl. Not even a back injury could stop the leaders’ opening batsman Obanda from starring in the match with eight sixes and 14 fours.

He was not perturbed with losing partners on the crease in regular intervals, before settling with middle order batsman Krishna Katukula to score 82 runs together. Katukula managed to score 64 runs not out.

Anish Chaudhery joined Katukula on the crease after Obanda was caught by Sir Ali’s captain Gurdeep Singh.

Stray Lions’ middle order batsman Prishnu Yadav managed 44 runs not out, to seal the victory for the leaders at 287/4 in 34.4 overs.

Also instrumental in Stray Lions' victory was Kenya international spinner Shem Ngoche who took three wickets, gave away 66 runs and managed a maiden in 10.0 overs.

Middle order batsman Siddharthe Mhatre was Sir Ali A's top scorer with ten fours that helped him slam a century not out in the first innings.

With the victory, Stray Lions remain at the helm of the 10-team league on 52 points, eight points above second-placed Swamibapa who have a game in hand.