Stray Lions close in on Nairobi League title

Kanbis A Batsman Mihir Jesani play a delivery against Nairobi Gymkhana A

Kanbis A Batsman Mihir Jesani play a delivery against Nairobi Gymkhana A during Nairobi Provincial Cricket Association 50.0 Overs league at Nairobi Gymkhana Sports Club on October 17, 2021. 

Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

By  Chris Omollo  &  Victor Otieno

What you need to know:

  • In the other matches of the day, hosts Nairobi Gymkhana “A” lost by three wickets to defending Kanbis Sports Club “A”, as visitors Swamibapa Sports Club A trounced Ngara Sports Club A by five wickets
  • Shree Cuthi Leva Patel Samaj A (SCLPS) capitalised on their home advantage to beat Sikh Union A by 142 runs while Ruaraka Sports Club A drew with Obuya Academy A
  • With the victory, Stray Lions remain at the helm of the 10-team league on 52 points, eight points above second-placed Swamibapa who have a game in hand

Kenyan international Alex Obanda on Sunday scored 130 runs as Stray Lions A beat host Sir Ali Muslim Club A by six wickets, to inch closer to winning their maiden Nairobi Provincial Cricket Association (NPCA) 50 Overs League title.

