Stray Lions seek redemption against Sir Ali in cricket league

Alex Obanda

Stray Lions batsman Alex Obanda in action against Kanbis during their Nairobi Provincial Cricket Association (NPCA) 50 Overs Super League match at Peponi School on August 29, 2021.

Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

By  Victor Otieno

Sports Reporter

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Stray Lions, who top the standings with 48 points from 14 matches, blew away their eight-match winning streak last weekend when they lost away by five wickets to Nairobi Gymkhana A.
  • It was the second loss of the season for the runaway leaders who are chasing their maiden title.

Leaders Stray Lions Cricket Club A are hoping to bounce back to winning ways in the Nairobi Provincial Cricket Association (NCPA) 50 Overs League when they visit Sir Ali Muslim Club A on Sunday.

