Stray Lions seek redemption against Sir Ali in cricket league

Leaders Stray Lions Cricket Club A are hoping to bounce back to winning ways in the Nairobi Provincial Cricket Association (NCPA) 50 Overs League when they visit Sir Ali Muslim Club A on Sunday.

Stray Lions, who top the standings with 48 points from 14 matches, blew away their eight-match winning streak last weekend when they lost away by five wickets to Nairobi Gymkhana A.

It was the second loss of the season for the runaway leaders who are chasing their maiden title.

Interestingly, Sir Ali handed Stray Lions their first loss of the season. In the first-leg match played on August 15, Sir Ali beat hosts Stray Lions by 58 runs.

Speaking ahead of the clash, Stray Lions captain Hiren Varaiya said they are in good shape to bounce back to winning ways and avenge their first leg loss.

“It was not the easiest wicket for us at Nairobi Gymkhana but the squad is strong enough and if we play to our potential, we will definitely bounce back to winning ways,” said Varaiya.

"When you are on top of the league, you have the pressure and advantage over your opponents. We hope to capitalise on that advantage."

"We are really yearning to win the league, so we are determined to win all our remaining matches,” said the spinner.

Sir Ali’s captain Gurdeep Singh said that they will “go hard” on Stray Lions in order to complete a double over them.

He identified Stray Lions’ spinners Shem Ngoche and Varaiya as the two players whom they intend to "tame" in the clash.

“We know their strength lies in their two spinners (Shem Ngoche and Varaiaya) who are very experienced having represented Kenya. It is one area we are going to focus on," said Singh, whose side is fourth with 32 points.

"The rest we know how we are going to tackle through our game plan.”

Sikh Union A’s captain Sukhdeep Sigh said they are motivated to go for more victories following their five-wicket win over Ruaraka Sports Club A last weekend.

“The win over Ruaraka was a morale booster to us. It made us have confidence and believe in ourselves because Ruaraka are high on the log while we are struggling to put ourselves together to rise in the table,” said Sukhdeep.

Sikh Union are eighth in the 10-team league with 16 points while Ruaraka dropped to fifth on 30 points. Sikh Union visit SCLPS A while Ruaraka host bottom-placed Obuya Academy A.

Fixtures (All matches on Sunday)

Ngara Sports Club Cricket A v Swamibapa A (Ngara Sports Club)

Nairobi Gymkhana A v Kanbis Sports Club A (Nairobi Gymkhana Sports Club)

Sir Ali Muslim Club A v Stray Lions Cricket Club A (Sir Ali Muslim Club Ground)

SCLPS A v Sikh Union A (Sikh Union Club)