NPCA T20 Super League: It's Swamibapa v Sikh in final

Either Swamibapa Sports Club “A” or Sikh Union Club “A” will be crowned this year’s Nairobi Provincial Cricket Association (NPCA) T20 Super League champions.

Swamibapa progressed to the final after defeating Sir Ali by 69 runs at Nairobi Gymkhana on Saturday.

For Sikh Union, they advanced to the final following their five wickets win over defending champions Kanbis Sports Club “A” in the first qualifiers at Nairobi Jaffery Sports Club.

This was after Si Ali were suspended following an ugly incident in which a section of their players fought with fans during their match against Swamibapa.

The final is next Saturday at the Shree Cutchi Leva Patel grounds.

Middle-order batsman Dhwanil Patel again starred for Swamibapa with 78 runs off 53 balls, helping the former champions set a target of 151 runs for the loss of eight wickets in 20 overs of their innings.

Swamibapa had elected to bat first after winning the toss.

In reply, Sir Ali hit 82 runs all-out in 16.3 overs of their innings, with Kashish Panseja again being their best player by picking five wickets.

Dhwanil Patel has been one of Swamibapa’s outstanding players in the contest.

During the first round he also top scored with 56, 71 and 78 runs against Sir Ali, Sikh Union and Obuya Academy “A”.

He spiced up Saturday’s performance with six fours and four sixes from the 53 balls that he faced.

Skipper Rushab Patel also continued with his impressive run for Swamibapa with 38 runs off 35 balls with two fours and a six.

Swamibapa had progressed to the semi-finals as the best team thanks to a superior run rate. They tied at the top with Sir Ali on 28 points from seven matches

Against Kanbis, Sikh Union carried the day with 119 runs for the loss of five wickets in 19.0 overs of their innings.

The defending champions, who won the toss and elected to bat first, had posted 118 runs all-out in 19.5 overs of their innings.

Arshdeep Singh led Sikh Union in restricting Kanbis by picking three wickets. Opener Satish Hirani top-scored with a low score of 37 runs off 37 balls including four fours.

He was followed by Fasihi Rafi and Jasraj Singh with 29 and 23 runs respectively.

Kanbis’s top-scorer was opener Narendra Patel with 24 runs from 20 balls including three fours and a six. Hashit Vekaria took three wickets for the defending champions.

Kanbis had progressed to the semi-finals as the third best team with 24 points, ahead of Sikh Union who amassed 20 points.