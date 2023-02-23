Swamibapa ride on exploits of Indian ace

Should Indian import Yash Bhatt opt to return to his homeland at the end of the Nairobi Provincial Cricket Association (NPCA) T20 Super League season, he will leave Kenya a happy man.

Despite having been with 2017 champions Swamibapa Sports Club “A” for slightly over a month now, the 22-year-old all-rounder has been a revelation.

With a massive 17 wickets to his name from eight matches, Bhatt is among the players credited for Swamibapa’s imperious progress to the semi-finals, as the best placed team with 28 points and a superior run rate.

Sir Ali Muslim Club “A”, Kanbis Sports Club “A”, and Sikh Union Club “A” also qualified for the last four in that order 28, 24 and 20 points respectively.

The semi-finals will be held tomorrow afternoon, with Swamibapa facing Sir Ali at Nairobi Gymkhana, while Kanbis will square it out with Sikh Union at Nairobi Jaffery Sports Club.

Swamibapa will be hoping that Bhatt will maintain his form in the semis to see off tough Sir Ali.

Sir Ali defeated Swamibapa by 38 runs in their first round clash.

Nairobi Gymkhana "A" and Ruaraka Sports Club "A" are the teams that Bhatt gave a run for their money by taking five wickets in each game.

Swamibapa defeated Gymkhana and Ruaraka by eight wickets and 15 runs respectively.

“I have been performing really well back home (India), so I was confident that I will do well in a different part of the world,” said Bhatt.

“I have been doing intense training with the focus to achieve this success.

“I expect to give an all-round of performance in terms of batting, bowling and fielding. Yes I am confident my team (Swamibapa) will win the title," said Bhatt.

Bhatt was born and raised in Kathlal town in Kheda District of Gujarat State. It is here that he started playing tennis ball cricket at 12 years.

To become a professional cricketer, he had to make a 30 kilometers trip everyday to Nadiad City in the same state to train with Kheda District Cricket Association which he played for competitively.

He reluctantly came to Kenya but now has no regrets. Swamibapa's captain Rushab Patel heaped praise on Bhatt for being instrumental in the team's performance. "He has been superb for the team since he arrived," he said.