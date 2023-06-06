Skipper Rakep Patel eyes glory in T20 Africa event

Looking for a perfect start on his second stint as Kenya men’s senior cricket team captain, Rakep Patel has said that it will be “a do-or-die for us” in all their matches in inaugural Continent Cup Twenty20-Africa expected to bowl off Friday at Nairobi Gymkhana.

Botswana, Rwanda, Uganda and the hosts will compete in the tournament, which is expected to end on June 21. Nigeria and Tanzania were also supposed to take part in the tournament, but have since pulled out.

Patel’s first stint as Kenya’s captain was from 2014 to 2018 when he resigned from the role. The all-rounder and Kanbis Sports Club man told Nation Sport Tuesday that he agreed to take up the role again after being approached by a section of the Cricket Kenya (CK) board members.

“The (CK) board thought that I would be the right person to lead the team for the next six months to one year since more games are coming up and as a team we need to have the combination,” said the middle order batsman.

“It (being named Kenya’s captain) means a lot to me. I have done it before and of importance is to be fair enough and give everyone an opportunity. There are many young players coming into the team and they need guidance.”

He took over from Sachin Bhudia who had replaced Shem Ngoche in November last year.

Nation Sport established that Bhudia was stripped of the captaincy role due to his unavailability in most training sessions due to work commitments.

In a phone interview with Nation Sport, Bhudia admitted that he is busy at work.

Patel said they are ready for the tournament and emphasized on the need for consistency ahead of the final round of the 2024 International Cricket Council (ICC) Men’s T20 World Cup Africa qualifiers.

The qualifiers will run from November 20 to December 1 in Namibia with Nigeria, Rwanda, Kenya, Tanzania, Uganda, Zimbabwe and the hosts battling for the two berths to the global championships.

“That (consistency) is what we have been lacking in the last five years. Games (inaugural Continent Cup Twenty20-Africa) like those will be a do-or-die for us,” added Patel.

CK Development Director Thomas Odoyo said the objective of the Continent Cup Twenty20-Africa tournament is to develop the sport in the continent and that the plan is to have it annually in different countries.

"We want to foster cricket amongst us. If we wait for the ICC games then we will never grow," said Odoyo.

Meanwhile, Esther Wangare has been named captain of the Kenya’s women’s senior cricket team, taking over from Sharon Juma, who retired from international cricket in April.