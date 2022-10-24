NPCA Super League: Kanbis hit Shree to go top

Kanbis Sports Club “A” Sunday thrashed hosts Shree Cutchi Leva Patel Samaj (SCLPS) “A” by 292 runs to leapfrog Obuya Academy “A” at the top of the Nairobi Provincial Cricket Association (NPCA) 50 Overs Super League.

Opener Narendra Patel and Dhiren Gondaria starred with a century each for the former champions, who now top the nine-team league with 34 points from 12 matches.

Ruaraka Sports Club “A” are second on the log with the same number of points after hammering Sir Ali Muslim Club “A” by 233 runs at Ruraka Sports Club Ground.

Obuya, who were not in action over the weekend but have also played 12 matches, dropped to third with 32 points.

In the other match held Sunday, defending champions Stray Lions Cricket Club “A” defeated Sikh Union “A” by six wickets at Peponi School.

The resounding victory over SCLPS at Shree Ctuchi Leva Samaj Patel School cricket grounds in Nairobi West was sweet revenge for Kanbis who lost the first leg by six wickets.

Kanbis won the toss and elected to bat, setting a target of 466 runs for the loss of eight wickets in 50 overs of their innings.

In reply, SCLPS only hit 174 for the loss of 10 wickets in 26.4 overs of their innings.

Patel and Gondaria built a strong partnership as Pushpak Kerai was dismissed for a duck by the evergreen player-cum-coach Lameck Onyango.

“After losing Kerai we had to keep the scoreboard ticking by staying on the wicket because the ball was coming to the bat very nicely,” said Kanbis captain Gondaria.

In total, the partnership between Patel and Gondaria produced 36 fours and 11 sixes.

Patel top-scored with 144 runs off 78 balls, while Gondaria hit 122 runs from 94 balls.

Vinod Rabadia scored 64 runs from 50 balls, all-rounder Rakep Patel scored unbeaten 45 runs, while Nelson Odhiambo, Emmanuel Bundi, Sachin Bhudia and Keval Bhuva each had a double digit score.

SCPLS struggled in their innings to chase the target with only opener Manish Kerai putting up a decent score of 60 runs from 46 balls with eight fours and four sixes for the gallery to enjoy.

Mohit Jhawa and Raj Bhudia tried to put up some resistance, scoring 20 and 33 respectively.

Kanbis A spinners enjoyed the afternoon as the wicket opened up with Mikunj Patel taking four wickets from six overs and conceding 34 runs.