Ex-cricket international Steve Tikolo to coach Nigeria

Former Kenya cricket international Steve Tikolo has been appointed the new Nigeria coach.

Tikolo, who is regarded as one of the finest Kenyan cricketers, was unveiled by the Nigeria Cricket Federation (NCF) on Sunday.

The NCF tweeted that the 51-year-old, who during his heydays played as a right-handed middle order batsman and right-arm off-spin bowler, has penned a two-year contract which will see him double-up as the team’s high performance manager.

Nigeria have not had a coach since April when Sri Lankan Asanka Gurursinha resigned from the role.

Tikolo, who has a wealth of experience in the job, has his work cut out as Nigeria is currently ranked 43rd in the International Cricket Council (ICC) Twenty20 (T20) standings.

Apart from Kenya, Tikolo has coached Uganda and Tanzania.

He was appointed the batting coach of Uganda in 2012 and just one year later, he returned home to become coach of the national under-19 team.

He replaced Robin Brown as Kenya’s interim coach after the senior national team failed to qualify for the 2014 ICC T20 World Cup.

In May 2016, he was appointed as Uganda coach, before taking up a similar role in Tanzania four years later.

Joseph Angara and Jimmy Kamande are the other former internationals currently coaching other countries.