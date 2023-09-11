NPCA League: Ruaraka remain top

Ruaraka Sports Club A maintained their eight points lead in the Nairobi Provincial Cricket Association 50 Overs Super League after dismissing Sri Cutchi Leva Patel Samaj (SCLPS) A team by 193 runs over the weekend at Ruaraka Sports Club ground.

Ruaraka won the toss and elected to bat in the first inning, setting a higher target of 332/3 in the stipulated 50.0 Overs. SCLPS managed 139/10 in 30.4 Overs in the second innings.

Ruaraka opener Pushkar Sharma scored an unbeaten 149 runs from 136 balls. His batting partner Chandresh Hirani was dismissed for a duck after being caught by SCLPS' Ravi Rabadia off Lucas Oluoch bowling in the first over.

Ruaraka's Neelakash Tambe joined Sharma in the crease to build a partnership which they have been enjoying from other outing to put the score to 270 runs with 92 runs to his name, before he was dismissed by Harshin Varsani in the 45.4 overs.

Ruaraka middle order batsman Ajinkya Beloshe joined Sharma on the crease to finish off with unbeaten 33 runs from 17 balls.

Stray Lions beat Sikh Union A team by 204 runs. Lions scored 372/9 against Sikh 145/10 in 36.2 Overs at Nairobi Jaffery Sports Club. Stray Lions Shubham Jadhav leads the league as the highest runs scorer with 830 runs after 12 matches.

Kanbis Sports Club A team beat Swamibapa A team by 127 runs. Kanbis scored 272 in 50.0 overs with Swamibapa replying by 145/10 in 36.2 overs at Eastleigh High School Cricket ground.