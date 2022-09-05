Nepal down Kenya to complete ODI whitewash

Nepal Monday completed their visit to Kenya in style by beating their hosts by six wickets in the final One Day International (ODI) contest at Nairobi Gymkhana Club.

The third ODI clash was a dead rubber since Nepal triumphed in the other two contests.

Kenya, who won the toss and decided to bat, blew away an impressive score of 255 runs for the loss of nine wickets in 50-overs of their innings.

The tourists, who have been in the country since August 24, successfully chased the target, hitting 258 runs for the loss of four wickets in 47.1-overs of their innings.

Nepal, coached by Manoj Prabhakar, also emerged 3-2 winners in their five-match T20 series staged at the same venue.

In Monday's final clash, Kenya’s coach David Obuya settled on Nelson Odhiambo and Sukhdeep Singh as his opening batsmen.

While Singh has played the role before in the tournament, Odhaimbo was playing in the role for the first time.

Third batsman Collins Obuya was the star man for the hosts in the match, slamming 84 runs off 111 deliveries balls, including seven fours and two sixes.

He came in after the third over following the dismissal of Odhiambo who was run out by Dipendra Singh.

Collins Obuya’s impressive run on the crease came to a halt in the 38.2 overs when he was bowled-out by Shahab Alam.

Lucas Ndandason was Kenya’s other big scorer with 59 runs from 27 balls including five fours and the same number of sixes.

Singh hit 37 runs from the 67 balls he faced including four fours before being dismissed in the 20.5 overs after he was caught by Sompla Kami off Basir Ahmed bowling.

Nepal were impressive in their chase losing only four wickets, while also muscling a whopping 28 boundaries – 24 fours and four sixes.

Opening batsman Arjun Saud top scored for the visitors with 58 runs off 90 balls including three fours and two sixes.

His partner Aasif Sheikh impressed with 56 runs from 43 balls including nine fours and two sixes.

Saud was dismissed in the 30.1 overs when he was caught by RR Patel off Vraj Patel bowling.

Sheikh left for the pavilion in the 14.5 overs after being caught by RR Patel off Yash Talati bowling.