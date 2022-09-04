Nepal coach: Kenya must work on bowling to regain cricket glory

Nepal coach Manoj Prabhakar says Kenya must improve on its bowling techniques in order to reclaim its lost cricket glory.

Manoj made the statement on Saturday after his side completed a double over Kenya in their Twenty20 (T20) and One Day International (ODI) series at Nairobi Gymkhana Club.

With the final of the three-match ODI series planned for Monday at the same venue from 10am, Nepal have an unassailable 2-0 lead.

The tourists won both the first and second ODI matches by seven wickets and 16 runs respectively. Nepal also emerged 3-2 winners in their five-match T20 series staged at the same venue.

Manoj, who is one-month into the Nepalese coaching job, said though their hosts are “a good side”, they should put more work on the bowling department, especially the medium pace bowlers.

“The main thing (for Kenya to work on) is the bowling. The medium pace bowlers are not very well mature. They are not at the level which can win matches for their country. They also need to improve on the line, length and pace,” said Manoj.

In both the T20 and ODI series, Kenya gave away too many boundaries thus struggling to restrict the visitors’ score.

In the first ODI match, Kenya won the toss and elected to bat, setting a target of 218 runs all-out.

Nepal successfully chased down that target, hitting 221 runs for the loss of three wickets in the 47.2 overs of their innings.

In Saturday's encounter, Nepal set a target of 230 runs all-out, which Kenya failed to chase, managing 214 runs all-out after 46.3 overs.

Reckoning that it is still work in progress for Kenya, Manoj exuded confidence that the East Africans will in future reclaim their lost glory.

“Kenya is still under the process of making a good team that is why they are making changes in every match. It is a good side, so definitely in future they will perform better,” he said.

With all the T20 and ODI trophies in his bag, the 59-year-old coach said he will field fringe players in the last ODI match.

Coach Manoj travelled with 20 players for the tournament.

On his side, Kenya’s coach David Obuya said though he will also field some fringe players, they will strive to win the match.

“All the young players who got an opportunity to play have impressed. We will field a few more on Monday. Our focus is still to win because we do not want to be 3-0 down at the end of the series,” said the former Kenya international.

Apart from their poor bowling, Obuya has always blamed his side’s struggle to the early collapse of their top order batsmen.