An extraordinary innings of 67 not out by Owais Shah was in vain as Purple Dot Ndovus lost by 17 runs to Mafuko Mavericks in the Swaminarayan Pro20 tournament at Shree Cutchi Leva Samaj grounds on Sunday.

Electing to bat after winning the toss, Mavericks posted 179 runs for the loss of eight wickets in 20 overs of their innings thanks to inform Sachin Gill who top scored with 73 off 42 balls.

In reply, Ndovus failed to build an impressive partnership and England’s Shah was left stranded as his team kept on losing wickets on one end. They hit 162 runs for the loss of six wickets in 20 overs of their innings.

Related Excitement as Kenya T20 Premier League launched Cricket

Seeing his side staggering on 78 for five with nine overs to play, he moved the scores to 162 in unbeaten stand with Emmanuel Bundi (20 not out). Shahj hit five sixes and three fours from 42 balls.

Botswana's Dhruvkumar Maisura was the chief destroyer of Ndovus with four for 17. His scalps included Alex Obanda (22), Ali Butt (18), Neil Mugabe (3) and Chandresh Hirani (three).

The other two wickets fell to Jainikumar Naran (two for 38).

It wasn’t a good start for South African Richard Levi as he was back in the pavilion in the second over for only nine runs.

However, that didn’t deter Mavericks as Dhiren Gondaria, Gill and Naran troubled the bowler by rotating the strike more often and getting the boundaries at regular intervals.

Gondaria was the most brutal of the three-top scorer with 38 off 20 balls. Gill faced 42 balls on his way to 73 that included four sixes and five boundaries.

Swamibapa’s Jadhavji Bhimji had given Ndovus a good start with three for 24 before Gill messed their plan with swashbuckling knock.