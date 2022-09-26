Kerai ton snaps Obuya Academy's unbeaten run

Opening batsman Pushpak Kerai Sunday smashed a century as hosts Kanbis Sports Club A ended Obuya Academy A’s unbeaten run in the 2022 Nairobi Provincial Cricket Association Super 50 Overs League with a five wickets victory.

In the only other round nine match of the competition, visitors Shree Cutchi Leva Patel Samaj School (SCPLS) A registered their second win of the season with a six wickets romp over Sir Ali Muslim Club A.

Defending champions Stray Lions Cricket Club A is the side that was awarded a bye this time around.

The competition's organisers said only two matches took place over the weekend since other clubs had their players committed to other duties.

Obuya Academy's eight-match unbeaten run ended in style at Eastleigh School as Kanbis, who opted to field after winning the toss, needed only 26 overs to smash them.

League leaders Obuya Academy set a target of 197 runs all-out in 49.5 overs of their innings.

Kanbis brought to screeching halt their opponents’ impressive run with an impressive 202 runs for the loss of five wickets in 26.0 overs of their innings.

Opener Kerai, whose time on the crease ended in the 24.5 overs after being bowled-out by Saavir Karania, starred with an impressive 113 runs from 84 balls with 16 fours and four sixes.

He also took three wickets in the clash. The main casualty to Kerai’s big score was Kennedy Obuya, who had hoped to emerge the match’s top scorer after slamming 93 runs off 125 balls, including 11 balls in Obuya Academy’s innings.

Kenndey Obuya, a middle-order batsman, was dismissed in the 42. 6 overs after being caught by Emmanuel Bundi off Kerai's bowling.

Despite the loss, Obuya Academy maintained their top position in the nine-team league with 28 points, two more than Ruaraka.

The victory was the fourth for Kanbis who are fourth on 18 points, and have a match in hand.

At Sir Ali Muslim Club Ground, SCLPS’s Mohit Jihawa was unlucky, missing a century by five runs only as the struggling visitors condemned Sir Ali to their fifth loss of the season.

The hosts won the toss and elected to bat, setting a target of 184 runs all-out in 45.5 overs of their innings.

SCLPS carried the day with 186 runs for the loss of four runs in 36.1 overs of their innings.

Jihawa, who was not-out after coming in as a fourth batsman, top-scored with 95 runs off 100 balls, including 12 fours and a six.