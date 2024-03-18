Kenya U-19 team upbeat ahead of Uganda tourney

Kenya Under-19 cricket team coach Josphat Irungu has tipped his new charges to bring glory to the country.

Out of the 12 new faces in the team, eight have been selected from clubs in Nairobi while three have been drawn from Pirates Cricket Club in Nakuru.

Wicketkeeper and batsman Yash Gohil (captain), Stian Smith, Yuvraj Bhatiani and Neel Doshi are the only players, who were part of the previous squad and still eligible to play in the team.

The team’s first assignment will be the three-nation 50 overs tournament in Jinja, Uganda from March 27 to April 1.

Uganda and Rwanda are the other teams that will feature in the tournament.

“They are some of the best talents we have in the county and I believe that if we nurture them well, they will bring joy to the country,” said Irungu.

He said they have settled on Gohil as the team’s new captain since he is “experienced, disciplined and a go-getter.”

From the previous junior squad, only bowlers Vishil Patel (former captain) and Aarnav Patel have transitioned to the senior national team.

They are part of the Kenyan team currently in Accra, Ghana for the African Games.

Irungu said that qualifying for the 2026 International Cricket Council (ICC) Under-19 Men’s World Cup is the new team’s target.

“We missed the 2024 World Cup by a point. We do not want to miss the next edition, so we want to start preparations early. It is important that the team plays many matches,” said Irungu.

Their target in the tournament in Uganda, he said, is to learn.

“Winning or losing is not a problem. It’s a new team that we are building so the important thing is for them to learn. But I’m sure we will do well,” said the former Kenyan international.

The team is being sponsored for the tournament by Star Discover Insurance to the tune of Sh4.2 million.

They are expected to depart for Jinja on Monday.

Squad

Stian Smith, captain Yash Gohil and Dhir Patel (Nairobi Gymkhana), Prinay Galaiya and Saijeeth Chidambaram (Obuya Academy), Neel Doshi and Akshith Sekar (Stray Lions Cricket Club), Aditya Vekariya (Shree Cutchi Leva Patel Samaj), Yuvraj Bhatiani, Arshdeep Kundi, Fortune Kyalo and Yug Patel (Sikh Union Cricket Club), Akshith Sekar, Shlok Saini (Peponi School), Yusuf Khamala, James Githua and Anthony Ndungu (Pirates Cricket Club).