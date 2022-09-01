Kenya seek revenge against Nepal in ODI Series

After a thrilling five-match Twenty20 (T20) series between hosts Kenya and Nepal, where the visitors triumphed 3-2, the two teams again lock horns starting Friday in three One Day International (ODI) matches.

The ODI matches will take place at Nairobi Gymkhana Club from 10am - the same place where the T20 series which ended Tuesday were held.

By virtue of losing two matches to a lowly-ranked Kenya, Nepal, a land-locked country in South Asia have dropped by two places in the men’s International Cricket Council (ICC) standings.

Heading into the T20 series, Nepal were ranked 14th with 4,624 points. They, however, now lie 16th with 5,387 points while Kenya who were ranked 30th with 1,694 points are now 28th with 2,360 points. India tops the standings with 12,186 points.

Kenya’s rise is attributed to their two victories over the highly-ranked Nepal.

Coach David Obuya’s side hope to make amends for the T20 series loss by clinching the ODI series trophy that Nepal have also vowed to take home.

Kenya lost its ICC ODI status in 2014 due to a sharp decline in its performance, which was occasioned by a series of administrative malpractices of the sport in the country.

Nepal are ranked 19th in the men’s ICC ODI standings with 331 points. New Zealand tops with 2,355 points.

Heading into the opening match of the three-ODI series, coach Obuya has stressed on the need for his charges to get off to a bright start and also be quick between the wickets.

“We plan to come back stronger. The first overs were a problem to us in the whole (T20) series. Our opponents have also been fitter than us in running in between the wickets. We need to improve in those areas and the rest of the departments,” said Obuya.

He said the team that will play in the ODI will be a blend of young and experienced players.

"In the ODI, we will be looking to try some of our young boys, so that they start blending with the senior players,” said the former Kenyan international.

On his part, Kenya’s captain Shem Ngoche has called on local cricket fans to show up at Nairobi Gymkhana Club and cheer the team. Entry is free.

"Sometimes it is the fans who are needed to lift the spirit of the team. It will be good if our fans show up in their numbers to cheer us," he said.

While acknowledging Kenya as a good side, Nepal’s captain Sandeep Lamichhane said they are not yet done and will seek to bag a double in the tournament.

“This (Kenya) is a very good side. They have been superb throughout the tournament but just as I said earlier, we want to leave a good mark of what Nepal’s cricket is all about by winning both the T20 and ODI series," said Lamichhane.

One Day Series (Time: 10am)

Friday, September 2: 1st One Dayer;

Saturday, September 3: 2nd One Dayer;