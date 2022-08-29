Impressive Kenya beat Nepal to level series

Hosts Kenya Monday beat Nepal by seven runs to level the five-match Twenty20 bilateral series at 2-2 ahead of Tuesday's final clash from 1pm at Nairobi Gymkhana Club.

Kenya won the toss and chose to bat, setting a target of 101/10 runs in 20 overs in their innings, which the visitors were unable to chase.

Nepal managed 94/9 runs in 20 overs in their innings.

After the first inning, the hosts showed their intention to win the match through the superb Elijah Odhiambo, who dismissed Nepal opening batsman Pawan Sarraf for a duck with the first ball of the first over.

Kenya’s captain Shem Ngoche picked the Man-of the-Match honours gong by virtue of taking two wickets and conceding seven runs in four overs.

“I cannot explain the feeling for this victory both for myself and the team. The wicket today did not favour batsmen. I am very happy with how the bowlers came out and bowled for the team,” said Ngoche.

“The victory gives us confidence and the belief that we can win the final match. We appeal to our fans to come and cheer the team because it goes a long way in lifting the morale of the team.”

Nepal’s captain Sandeep Lamichhane said they will give their best in order to lift the trophy.

“The problem was the wicket. We had a lot of problems in batting and Kenya capitalized on that. We still have a chance in the last match and we will give our best there,” said Lamichhane.

Kenya lost six wickets in quick succession after the fifth overs in the match.

Opening batsman Collins Obuya was the first casualty as he was caught by Shahab Alam off Lamichhane bowling in the 6.5 overs.

Obuya together with Alex Obanda combined for 24 runs with the former scoring the most at 20 off 30 balls including two fours. Just one over later, Obanda followed Obuya to the showers after Karan KC caught him off Aadil Ansari's bowling.

Nehemiah Odhiambo, Rakep Patel, Sachin Budhia and Sukhdeep Singh followed in that order in 8.4, 12.1, 12.3, 13.2 overs respectively.

Rakep Patel, who was impressive for Kenya in the last three matches, managed just six runs off 13 balls.

Skipper Ngoche and Lucas Oluoch steadied Kenya’s ship with a combination of 40 runs off 25 balls.Oluoch scored 33 runs off 18 balls including three fours and three six to emerge the hosts' top scorer of the day.

He was caught and bowled out by Singh Airee in the 13.2 overs, while Ngoche, who was dismissed in the 19th over, racked in 13 runs off 10 balls including a six.

In Nepal’s innings, Kenya was impressive in restricting the visitors and they only managed to hit two fours and two six.

Rohit Paudel was Nepal’s top scorer with 47 runs off 55 balls, including the four boundaries. He was bowled out by Vraj Patel 19.5 overs.