Nepal hit Kenya to regain lead in series

Kenya Sunday blew away a score of 156/2 runs in 20 overs to lose to Nepal by four wickets in the third match of their five Twenty20 series at Nairobi Gymkhana Club.

Nepal scored 160/6 in 19.3 overs with three balls to spare. Kenya lost openers Collins Obuya and Sukdeep Singh of Sikh Union Cricket Club, who replaced opener Stray Lion"s Alex Obanda for 14 and eight runs respectively, from 30 balls in the fourth and fifth Overs.

Swamibapa Cricket Club's Irfan Karim replaced Singh and Rakep Patel replaced Obuya, to build a impressive partnership of 128 runs for Kenya between the wickets.

Karim scored 55 runs from 47 balls, while Rakep scored 73 runs from 43 balls to finish the inning on high. but it was not enough to secure victory for coach David Obuya’s side, as the visitors managed 160 runs for the loss of six wickets with three balls remaining.

Nepal coached by Manoj Prabhakar now leads the T20 series 2-1. They will be champions in waiting should they win the fourth match slated for Monday at the same venue from 1pm.

In the well attended match, Kenya won the toss and chose to bat.

Coach Obuya paired Collins Obuya and Sukhdeep Singh as the opening batsmen.

Alex Obanda, who had a disappointing start in the last two matches, being dismissed in the first over in both contests is the player whom Singh replaced.

Patel emerged Kenya’s top scorer with 73 runs off 43 balls including five fours and four six.

It was the second time Patel, who plays for Kanbis Sports Club, was starring for the hosts after emerging top scorer with 35 runs in the second contest held Friday which Kenya won by 18 runs.

Karim scored 55 runs off 47 balls including four fours and two six.

The partnership of Singh and Obuya contributed to 22 runs before the former, who scored eight runs off 12 balls including one four, was bowled by Sompal Kami and caught by Nepal’s captain Sandeep Lamichhane in the 4.2 overs.

Obuya who was bowled out by Aadil Ansari in the 5.6 overs spiced up his 14 runs score off 18 balls with a four and six.

Having achieved their target of scoring above 155 runs in their innings, it was upon the hosts to restrict Nepal and carry the day.

But Nepal were stronger in their innings, Gyanendra Malla scoring most of their runs at 46 off 41 balls including four fours and a six. For that impressive performance, Malla was crowned the man-of-the match.

Arjun Saud was the visitors second best scorer with 35 runs off 31 balls including two fours and three six.