Kenya, Nepal clash in third Twenty20 match

After an enthralling contest that is now tied at 1-1, Kenya and Nepal clash in the third of their five-match Twenty20 series on Sunday at Nairobi Gymkhana Club with little much to separate the two.

The match begins at 1pm and is expected to be well attended considering entry is free of charge.

\Nepal kept their cool to chase down Kenya’s 130 with just four balls to spare in their five wicket victory on Thursday.

Kenya returned the favour in the second match a day later to win by 18 runs after restricting the visitors to 114 all out with six balls remaining.

Nepal, a land-locked country in South Asia, is ranked 14th in the men’s ICC T20 world rankings with 4,624 points compared to Kenya’s 30th spot with 1,694 points.

Kenya’s coach David Obuya said he was happy with how they had responded to their first match loss to the tourists, tightening their bowling that had been rather wasteful.

Obuya has issued a warning to Nepal saying they will be aiming for a high score to secure a win Sunday.

“There has been good progress, especially in the bowling department. Previously we bowled too many extras but in this game we minimized them, which was something very positive,” said Obuya.

“We will be targeting above 155 runs.” Game on!

Irfan Karim, batting and number three and all-rounder Lucas Oluoch were Kenya’s best batsmen in the opening match.

Karim scored 34 runs off 44 balls including three boundaries while Oluoch managed 31 runs off 13 balls, that were loaded with six boundaries including a six.

But it is Nepal’s all-rounder Sompal Kami who was named the man-of-the match after he took three wickets for 22 runs in his four overs outing.

In the second match, Kenya’ s Rakep Patel was crowned the man-of-the match after top scoring with 35 runs off 25 balls including four fours and one six.

Obuya said he will look to improve his side’s batting by making “some slight changes in the department.”

It will be interesting to see how they line-up.

Alex Obanda and Collin Obuya opened for Kenya in their last two T20s.

Speaking after their loss on Friday, Nepal’s captain Sandeep Lamichhane said Kenya’s bowlers gave them a run for their money in the match but they expected to bounce back stronger on Sunday.

The fourth T20 will be played on Monday followed by the last match of the series on Tuesday.

The three One Day International matches begin on Friday at the same venue.