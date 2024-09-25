Kenya hit Jersey in 2027 Cricket World Cup qualifiers 

In what was a shocking move on August 13, experienced all-rounder Rakep Patel resigned as Kenya captain to focus fully on his performance in the sport.

Well, that decision seems to be paying off, as the right-handed batsman and off-spinner yesterday shone with bat and ball, helping Kenya defeat Jersey by six wickets in their opening match of the 2024-26 Men’s Cricket World Cup Challenge (CWC) League “A” at Ruaraka Sports Club ground in Nairobi on Wednesday.

In the match attended by a handful of home supporters, Patel, 35, was deservedly crowned the man-of-the-match after top scoring with 84 runs from 76 balls and taking the most wickets at six for 28 runs.

In the other match at Nairobi Gymkhana, Kuwait registered a two-wicket win over Denmark. Papua New Guinea (PNG), and Qatar are the other countries competing in the One Day International (ODI) tournament, which is the first round of the qualifiers to the 2027 Cricket World Cup to be co-hosted by South Africa, Namibia and Zimbabwe.

The six teams competing in Nairobi will play each other once with the final matches slated for next Saturday.

The top two sides from the group at the end of three rounds - one played each year until 2026 - will secure a spot in the World Cup qualifier play-off.

Kenya elected to bowl after winning the toss and restricted Jersey to 207 runs all out in 48.4 overs.

Kenya, captained by experienced all-rounder Shem Ngoche, triumphed after hitting 208 runs for the loss of four wickets in 38.5 overs of their innings.

After tormenting Jersey’s batsmen with his superb bowling, Rakep turned the heat on the Island nation with the bat, spicing his big score with nine fours and three sixes.

Kenya started the chase on a disappointing note after top-order batsmen Pushkar Sharma, Neil Mugabe, and Dhiren Gondaria delivered 11, 17, and 14 runs respectively.

Former captain Irfan Karim and Patel established a strong partnership to combine for an impressive 146 runs.

While Patel was not out after coming in as the fifth batsman, Karim left the crease in the 38th over with 58 runs to his name.

“It was just one of those days where the team was in trouble and I came to the rescue. We bowled very well but coming to batting we did not start well, Karim and I had a good partnership and we changed the game,” said Patel.

Ngoche was satisfied with the team’s performance.

“It is a good feeling to be on the winning side in the first match of the qualifiers. It has set a good momentum for us. Today we did everything perfectly,” said the captain.

Middle order batsman Jonty Jenner was Jersey’s top scorer with 47 runs from 33 balls. Kenya will next face Denmark at Nairobi Gymkhana on Sunday.

On Thursday, Jersey and Denmark will be out to make amends when they face Qatar and PNG respectively.

Thursday’s fixtures (all matches start at 9:30 am)

Jersey v Qatar Nairobi Gymkhana