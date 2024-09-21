Kenyan girls begin quest for 2025 World Cup ticket

Kenya’s coach, Maurice Ouma, is banking on the experience of six players in his squad to sail through in the 2025 International Cricket Council (ICC) Under-19 Women’s T20 World Cup Africa qualifiers that begin on Sunday in Kigali.

They are captain Melvin Khagoitsa, Kreeshna Mehta, Janet Nthenya, Rael Kaibunga, Awe Wambua, and Zainabu Hamisi.

Other countries featuring in the qualifiers that will be held at the Gahanga International Cricket Stadium “B” and the Integrated Polytechnic Regional College Ground (IPRC) are hosts Rwanda, Uganda, Tanzania, Malawi, Nigeria, Namibia, and Zimbabwe.

Fireworks are expected as the eight nations fight for the sole African berth in the World Cup slated for January 18 to February 2 next year in Malaysia.

Kenya face Rwanda in the Group “A” opening match from 9:30am local time (10:30am Kenyan time). The other group match will feature Namibia against Uganda at the same venue from 1:50pm

Pool “B” also begin tomorrow with Malawi taking on Zimbabwe from 9:30am and Nigeria clasing with Tanzania at 1”50pmat IPRC.

Ouma, a former Kenya wicketkeepr, noted that the experience that the six players featuring for the Kenya senior team against Rwanda in a five-match series at Sikh Union Club in Nairobi from September 10 to 14 will be invaluable in the qualifiers.

Rwanda won the series 4-1.

“The competitive nature that they saw will really help them. We saw a glimpse of good form from Wambua when she got an opportunity to bat,” said Ouma.

Ouma said their primary goal is to finish third.

Ouma singled out Uganda as their main threat since they have a strong squad by virtue of having a well organised girl’s league structure.

For Nigeria, he said his side can cope tactically while against Namibia he was confident of a win.

"Gauging my team and the opposition we will be facing, I think if we finish in third place I will be happy with that but if an opportunity arises that Kenya can qualify, we will go for it," said the former all-rounder.

Kenya progressed to the Africa qualifiers by virtue of finishing second with 10 points, behind leaders Malawi, who garnered 12 points in the Africa Division Two qualifiers, which were held last month in Kigali.

Kenya won five out of the six matches that they played with Khagoitsa being named the Most Valuable Player after she scored the most runs at 338 and took an impressive nine wickets.