Kenya’s U-19 women reach final stage of World Cup qualifiers

Kenya’s dream to play in the 2025 International Cricket Council (ICC) Under-19 Women’s T20 World Cup in Malaysia is alive after the team progressed to the Africa Division One qualifiers.

Kenya clinched a berth to the final stage of the qualifiers after finishing second with 10 points, behind leaders Malawi, who garnered 12 points in the Africa Division Two qualifiers, which concluded on Tuesday in Kigali, Rwanda.

Malawi also progressed to the Africa Division One stage. Botswana, Eswatini, Mozambique, Lesotho, and Sierra Leone are the other teams, which featured in the competition in Kigali.

Namibia, Nigeria, Rwanda, Tanzania, Uganda, and Zimbabwe are the teams that were awaiting the Africa Division One qualifiers, scheduled for late September. The winner will clinch the sole African berth in the World Cup tentatively planned for January 18 to February 2.

Even though qualifying for the World Cup promises to be an uphill task, Kenya will be encouraged by their impressive performance in Kigali.

Coach Maurice Ouma’s side registered six resounding victories, and lost by two wickets only to Malawi in their last match of the competition on Tuesday at Gahanga International Cricket Stadium “B”.

After opening their campaign with a 214-run rout over Lesotho on August 21, Kenya downed Sierra Leone by 20 runs the following day.

In their third match on August 24, Kenya thrashed Botswana by 135 runs, before hammering Mozambique by 144 runs two days later.

Kenya confirmed their progress to the Africa Division One qualifiers with one match to spare when they thrashed Eswatini by 180 runs on Monday.

Kenya captain Melvin Khagoitsa was named the tournament’s Most Valuable Player after she scored the most runs at 338 and took an impressive nine wickets.