Why Kenya’s cricket captain Rakep Patel resigned

Experienced all-rounder Rakep Patel has stepped down as Kenya men’s cricket team captain due to “frustration”, sources within the team and Cricket Kenya (CK) have revealed.

The 35-year-old wicket-keeper batsman, who plays right-handed and bowls off-spin, tendered his resignation on Tuesday, the same day CK unveiled Indian international, Dodda Ganesh, as the team’s new head coach on a one-year contract, which is open to extension.

Speaking to Nation Sport on Wednesday, Patel did not divulge much on his decision to quit.

“I just felt that it was time for me to step aside so that someone else takes over,” he said, adding that the decision had nothing to do with the naming of Ganesh as Kenya’s new coach.

But sources within the team and CK, who requested to remain confidential for fear of victimisation, told Nation Sport that Patel was frustrated by how the players’ welfare was being handled.

Key among the issues raised by Patel, the sources revealed, was players not being contracted and lack of adequate preparation for competitions.

The players were on Wednesday afternoon expected to sign new contracts after the previous ones lapsed in March.

“He felt that it was too much for him to be the middleman between the players and the CK board because their (players’) concerns were not being addressed despite promises being made,” said one of the sources.

Another added: “The board let him down. It took a heavy toll on his performance.”

Patel captained Kenya on two stints - from 2014 to 2018. He took over from Sachin Bhudia in June 2023.

Patel said guiding Kenya to the 2024 International Cricket Council (ICC) Men’s T20 World Cup Africa Qualifiers in Namibia in November last year was one of his major achievements.

"We played some good cricket last year. In most of the tournaments, we either reach the final or semifinals and I am proud of that record, "he said.

Speaking during the unveiling of Ganesh at the Sikh Union Club in Nairobi on Tuesday, CK CEO Ronald Bukusi said they will continue looking for funds to remunerate the players better.

“Right now we are on a 50-50 part-time sort basis. The better we become, the more money we have for more players to commit and play at a much higher level,” said Bukusi.