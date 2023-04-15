Kenya heads to Uganda for Twenty20 International

Kenya national women’s cricket team will be in action for the first time this year in the Victoria Series in Kampala from Tuesday to Sunday next week.

Hosts Uganda, Tanzania, Rwanda and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) are the other teams that will compete in the Twenty20 International (T20I) contest at Lugogo Cricket Oval.

Defending champions Zimbabwe will not feature in the contest.

Kenya coach Francis Otieno said due to the ongoing rains in Nairobi, the team has only trained for one week at Sir Ali Muslim Club Ground.

Otieno named a 14-woman squad with three reserve players for the assignment that he said the aim is to expose the players.

But he noted that they will strive to play in the final.

“There is nothing much that we could do because of the rains in Kenya, and getting a dry ground to train on is very difficult,” said Otieno.

“Being a young squad, it needs a lot of work, so we are not looking at winning in Uganda but to give the young players exposure, and confidence. We are building for the future.”

Batter Sharon Juma has maintained her place as the team’s captain, while Esther Wangare has been named the new vice-captain.

Charity Muthoni (wicket keeper), Lynz Nabwire (bowler) and Marion Juma (bowler) will be making their debut in Kenyan colours.

The team was expected to travel to Uganda on Saturday by bus.

Pearlyne Omamo, the Director Women’s Cricket, said they want the girls to play many tournaments in preparation for the International Cricket Council (ICC) Women's T20 World Cup Africa qualifiers in South Africa in September.

“This being a year in which the girls will be participating in the Regional World Cup (ICC Women's T20 World Cup Africa) in South Africa, we want to expose them to as many games as possible,” said Omamo.

She said the team’s preparation for the Victoria Series was also hampered by lack of funds since the International Cricket Council (ICC) has not released funds to Cricket Kenya.

The Quadrangular T20 Series held in December last year at Nairobi Gymkhana was the last event that Kenya competed at.

The hosts lost by six wickets to Uganda in the final of a competition that also included Tanzania and Qatar.

Kenyan Squad

Sharon Juma (C), Daisy Njoroge (V.C), Venasa Aoko, Esther Wangare, Lavendah Alivitsa, Flavia Atieno, Ann Wanjira, Faith Mwende, Monicah Ndhambi, Lynz Nabwire, Charity Muthoni, Kelvia Ogola, Mercy Ahono and Marion Juma