Cricket: Kenya to start four-nation tourney against Uganda

Kenya will Tuesday morning face Uganda in the opening match of their four-nation women’s Twenty (T20) tournament at Nairobi Gymkhana Club.

The hosts, who are coached by former player Francis Otieno will then clash with Tanzania in the afternoon at the same venue.

The tournament will be played in double-round robin format with the winner receiving a trophy. It will be the first time Kenya is hosting a major women’s cricket tournament in more than five years.

The Director Women’s Cricket Pearlyne Omamo said it is a great joy to see the long wait for Kenya to host a major women’s cricket tournament coming to an end, and that all stops have been pulled to ensure it is a success.

“We are happy to break that long spell. As a former cricket player, it is exciting to see these teams here supporting the development of women’s cricket,” said Omamo who also thanked the Cricket Kenya (CK) board for the support offered in organising the tournament.

She said the tournament, which has been sponsored by gaming firm Dafabet, will be held annually with efforts being made to make it bigger.

The Kenyan squad of 14 players and two reserves have been training for the competition for more than a month.

The last time Kenya played Uganda and Tanzania was in June during the 2022 Kwibuka Women’s T20 Tournament held in Rwanda.

Kenya defeated Uganda by three wickets but later lost by 44 runs to Tanzania in the competition's final. Against Qatar, in a 2016 United Arabs Emirates International T20 Cup match, Kenya won by 72 runs.

The East Africans went ahead to lift the title.

With all the teams keen to lift the title, Otieno said they are keen to start the tournament on a winning note, adding that they will take one game at a time.

“Definitely we are coming here to win. It is important we be aggressive but also take one game at a time,” said Otieno.

Tanzania coach Kelvin Nasibu said their aim is to again dominate their opponents after their victory in the 2022 Kwibuka Women’s T20 Tournament.

On her part, Qatar’s Team Manager Shivani Mishra thanked CK for inviting her side to the tournament. She said her squad is a combination of junior and senior players and that they will take each game seriously.

Kenya squad

Queentor Abel (captain), Sharon Juma, Mary Wambui, Esther Wangare, Vanessa Adhiambo, Lavenda Alivitsa, Melvin Khagoista, Veronica Abuga, Daisy Njoroge, Monicah Ndhambi, Flavia Atieno, Josephine Abwom, Mercy Ahono and Kelvia Achieno

Reserves: Judith Ajiambo and Ann Wanjira

Fixtures

Tuesday

Kenya v Uganda 10: 30am

Kenya v Tanzania 2:30pm

Wednesday

Qatar v Uganda 10:30am

Tanzania v Qatar 2:30pm

Thursday

Tanzania v Uganda 10:30am

Kenya v Qatar 2:30pm

Friday

Rest Day