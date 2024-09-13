Kenya fires Indian cricket coach Ganesh one month after his appointment

Kenya has parted ways with national men’s senior team coach, Dodda Ganesh from India, exactly a month since his appointment.

In a letter sent to Ganesh on Thursday, Cricket Kenya’s (CK) executive board said the former Indian cricketer had been irregularly appointed as Kenya’s coach.

“Under a resolution of the executive board of Cricket Kenya passed on Wednesday, 28 August 2024, and anchored under inter alia Articles 5.9 and 8.4.3 of the Cricket Kenya Constitution, we wish to notify you that the executive board has declined to ratify your appointment as head coach of the men’s cricket national team for want of following established procedures,” the letter signed by Cricket Kenya’s Director of Women’s Cricket Pearlyne Omami on behalf of the other CK board members, said.

“Voided the purported contract made on 7 August 2024 between Mr Manoj Patel and yourself. Pursuant to the above, Cricket Kenya is not and shall not be bound by the said purported contract,” the letter added.

“You are therefore directed to cease any further engagement or dealings with the men’s national cricket team with immediate effect. Any concerns or claims relating to this notice should be channeled to Mr Manoj Patel and any other individuals who irregularly and unprocedurally engaged you in this respect.”

Ganesh, 51, was unveiled as the Kenya national men’s cricket team coach on August 13, 2024, at the Sikh Union Club in Nairobi. He signed a one-year contract, which was open to extension. CK’s Chief Executive Officer Ronald Bukusi was among the federation’s officials who were present during the unveiling ceremony.

In his address, Ganesh said his main mission was to guide the team back to the core of the International Cricket Council (ICC) family.

“My first vision is to qualify for the World Cup,” Ganesh, who boasts 25 years coaching experience, said during his unveiling.

He played four Test matches for India.

Ganesh leaves the role just two weeks before Kenya plays the first round matches of the 2024-2026 ICC Cricket World Cup Challenge League ‘A’ tournament that is slated for September 25 to October 5, 2024, in Nairobi.

Kenya, Denmark, Kuwait, Papua New Guinea, Jersey and Qatar will take part in the competition.