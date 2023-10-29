Kanbis teams shine at NPCA Awards Gala

Kanbis, Ruaraka and Stray Lions Saturday night dominated the multi-season Nairobi Cricket Association (NPCA) Awards Gala at Sikh Union Club.

Also feted were individual players and officials who performed exemplary in the 2018/19, 2021/22, 2022/23 and 2022/24 seasons.

NPCA’s leadership said they have not been able to hold the gala for the past four seasons due to lack of sponsorship and Covid-19 pandemic.

Cricket Kenya president Manoj Patel, NPCA Executive committee led by Chairman Kanti Rabadia and Secretary Narendra Patel and Jackson Indakwa from the Sports Ministry were among the dignitaries who attended the colourful event.

Kanbis teams' scooped the majority of the awards after a dominating the 2022/23 season, which saw the Eastleigh High School troops sweep the board with victory in the 50-Overs League for their A side in Super Division, the B team in Division One and Development team in Division 2.

Stray Lions A were feted for clinching the 50 Overs League Super Division League in the 2021/22 Season ahead of runners up Kanbis A. Swamibapa A also featured prominently at the gala as they got their mitts on 2022/23 knockouts trophy with Ruaraka being feted as the runners up.

Ruaraka A were bestowed with the coveted 2023/24 50-Overs League trophy; their first ever after they beat Kanbis to the title on the closing match day.

Nairobi-based Kenya Kongonis Cricket Club A collected their silverware for lifting the 2023/24 50 Overs league. Kongonis A tied on 46 points with Ngara Sports Club A but the former was home and dry courtesy of a superior net run rate.

Kongonis-one of the oldest cricket clubs in the country - will be joining the elite Super Division ranks next season following their division one winning performance.

Sikh Union Development received a standing ovation from the audience for scooping their maiden league title in division three during the 2023/24 season.

The momentous gala also feted individual winners in the past four seasons among them Ruaraka’s highflying professional Sachin Gill who was the 2023/24 50 Overs League’s Most Valuable Player.

Sachin, Pushkar Sharma and Swaminathan were the toast of the well-oiled Ruaraka outfit which treated fans to some exhilarating displays.

Stray Lions dangerman Shuhbam Jadhav was feted as the 2023/24 season’s highest run scorer with an amazing 966 which he racked up in 14 innings. Jadhav is out of the country but will link up with his Stray Lions teammates well in time for the T20 season which starts in January.

Kanbis’ skipper Dhiren Gondaria was feted as the highest run scorer for the 2018/19 season, whilst best wicket taker Rajesh Bhudiya and best fielder Rushab Patel were also recognized at the occasion.

Kongoni's dangerman Jitendra Singh Gariya was the 2023/24 highest run scorer in Division One with a total of 494. Gariya was also feted as the player of the series in the second tier league.

NPCA Chairman Rabadia lauded teams, officials and the individual winners for going the extra mile in adding the much-needed zest into NPCA’s divisions of play.