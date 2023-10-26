All set for Nairobi Provincial Cricket Association Awards Gala

Past and present players and teams will be feted during Saturday’s Nairobi Provincial Cricket Association (NPCA) Awards Gala at Sikh Union Club.

Those who have performed exemplary well over the past four seasons will receive their trophies, courtesy of sponsors and well-wishers of the NPCA.

Among sponsors who have committed to the event include veteran Cricket Administrator Kalpesh Solanki’s Filmline Ltd, Chairman Kanti Rabadia through Real Auto Group & Shield Lubricants, New Age Sports Management and Zulfikar Din of Zayan Agencies Ltd and ADT Insurance respectively.

NPCA Secretary Narendra Patel, fondly known as “NK” expressed gratitude to the sponsors who have funded the gala, which will acknowledge those whose inputs represent unique, original concepts that, when applied to cricket, cause significant positive change and elevate morale to desirable levels of motivation.

“Winners are definitely those who have demonstrated commitment to make the difference in this noble sport of stumps and bats,” said Narendra.

Narendra remarked that the NPCA is yet to award achievers for the past Four seasons, adding: “Due to the novel Coronavirus pandemic, we were compelled to skip the 2020 season, as a result of the global travel and health restrictions.”

“After Covid, we were back in the saddle in 2021, and it’s such a great feeling that we were able to savour unforgettable moments in the T20, 50 Overs Knockout and indeed the 50 Overs League.”

“During the just ended season we were able to introduce the Division 3 category which goes to show where we are headed in as far as development of juniors is concerned.”

"The input of upcoming and experienced local based players as well as foreign professionals also catapulted NPCA calendar events to desirable levels," quipped Narendra.

The input of professionals on NPCA’s splendid crease rivalry was amazing, with players like Jadhav, Swaminathan and Sachin Gill riding on the crease of the waves.

Locals also had their fair share of success. The likes of Kanbis duo of Dhiren Gondaria, Rakep Patel and old boy Collins Obuya were out of this world.

NPCA’s Fixtures Guru Vishal Bhojani, on his part remarked: “On a very good day, Collins was a hard nut to crack, Rakep and Dhiren were mostly the toast of their Eastleigh based team.

The Ruaraka pro trio of Maxwell Swaminathan, Pushkar Sharma and Sachin Gill were outstanding.”

During the gala, Kanbis A will be feted for winning the 2018/19 Super Division- Elite 50 overs League while Obuya Academy will receive their Super Division- Plate trophy.

Swamibapa A were the runners up in Super Division Elite. In the T-20 of 2018/19, Kanbis A emerged the Super Division victors followed by Nairobi Gymkhana.

Still in the 2018/19 season, Kanbis A will also be feted for their Super Division knockout victory ahead of runners up Swamibapa.

Stray Lions A won the 2021/22 super division 50 overs League title as Kanbis A came second. The 2022/23 season was equally enterprising. The 50 Overs League was won by Kanbis A as Ruaraka came a close second, losing the title by a whisker.

The 2023/24 season saw NPCA embrace new technology with the introduction of a live scoring application (NPCA App powered by CricHeroes). This saw Ruaraka A clinch their maiden 50 overs league title, to prove their previous year’s performance was no fluke. Kenya Kongonis, one of the oldest clubs in Kenya, won the Division One title, to earn a well- deserved promotion to the Super League next season.

Division Two title was won by Wolves Cricket Club while the inaugural Division three title was won by Sikh Union development team. Saturday’s occasion will also fete individual players for their respective field performances.