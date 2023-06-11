Cricket: Ngoche inspires Kenya past Botswana

With eight wickets to his name from three matches in the ongoing Continent Cup Twenty20 International (T20I) Africa competition at Nairobi Gymkhana, former Kenya captain Shem Ngoche feels that his groove is back.

The 34-year-old cricketer was named man-of-the-match in the clash between Kenya and Botswana on Sunday, after taking three wickets in four overs where he conceded 22 runs.

The hosts, who are coached by former Kenya international David Obuya, thrashed the Southern Africa nation by eight wickets to maintain their winning streak in the competition.

“I am very happy (with his performance) so far. I think it shows there is progress from the first game to now. It has given me the confidence and morale heading into the remaining games,” said Ngoche.

Against Botswana, Kenya romped to victory with 98 runs for the loss of two wickets only in 10.1 overs of their innings.

Botswana, under the tutelage of former Kenya international Joseph Angara, had elected to bat first after winning the toss. They set a low target of 92 runs for the loss of eight wickets in 20 overs of their innings.

After Gerard Mwendwa caught Botswana’s opening batsman Ameer Saiyed off Peter Langat’s bowling in the second over, Vraj Patel caught Valentino Mbazo off Ngoche's bowling in the 6.1 over.

Just moments later in the same over, Sukhdeep Singh then stumped Botswana’s captain Karabo Motlhanka off Ngoche’s bowling.

Ngoche took his third wicket of the match in the 14th over when he bowled-out Katlo Piet.

In Kenya’s 88 run win over Uganda on Saturday, Ngoche and Vraj Patel took four wickets each. In their opening match of the tournament against Rwanda on Friday, which they won by three wickets, Ngoche picked one wicket.

“Definitely, I am expecting to perform well in the coming matches because I am feeling that my groove is back. If a match comes, I expect to even try and step up an inch extra and help the team win.”

Shem Ngoche has worn the national team colours since 2010. He is the brother of cricketers Lameck Onyango, James Ngoche and Nehemiah Odhiambo.

With the three wins, Kenya tops the standings on six points, two above Uganda who thrashed Rwanda by eight wickets in their third match of the tournament.

Uganda beat Botswana by six wickets in their opening match of the tournament on Friday.

“We have bowled and batted well but I still think there are a lot of areas we need to work on. We are giving away so many boundary balls, so we need to improve in our bowling,’ said Kenya’s captain Rakep Patel.

Botswana have registered just one win in the competition, a 33 run win over Rwanda on Saturday.

“We just want to be positive and get the basics right. The boys have got into the rhythm, so we just need to express ourselves better,” said Angara.

Meanwhile in the ongoing Kwibuka Women's T20 tournament in Rwanda, Kenya lost in their opening match by eight wickets to the host on Sunday.

Playing Tuesday

Botswana v Rwanda 9:30am