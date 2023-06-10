Cricket: Impressive Obuya inspires Kenya past Uganda

Veteran Collins Obuya on Saturday shone with the bat, missing a century by four runs only to lead hosts Kenya in demolishing their arch-rivals Uganda by 88 runs in the second day of the inaugural Continent Cup Twenty20 International (T20I) Africa at Nairobi Gymkhana.

Obuya, who opened alongside Rushab Patel thrilled a handful of the home supporters with his impressive boundaries.

He was not out, muscling eight fours and six towering sixes in the 60 balls that he faced.

The match lived to its billing with Kenya who elected to bat first after winning the toss posting an impressive 185 runs for the loss of three wickets in 20 overs of their innings.

Uganda, who have in recent years dominated this fixture gave a good chase but fell short in reaching the target. They posted 97 runs all-out in 14.1 overs of their innings.

The opening partnership of Rushab Patel and Obuya was strong as they combined for 80 runs. It was until in the 10.2 overs that the hosts lost the first wicket after Rushab Patel was bowled-out by Frank Nsubuga.

He contributed 25 runs from 28 balls with four fours. Kenya’s third batsman Nelson Odhiambo lasted less for two overs only on the crease, delivering seven runs from eight deliveries with one six.

But if the visitors thought they had caused the hosts damage in dismissing Odhiambo then they were wrong.

Skipper Rakep Patel established a strong partnership with Obuya to combine for 85 runs. Rakep Patel slammed 52 runs off 24 balls with two fours and six sixes.

He was run-out in the 19.4 overs by Cyrus Kakuru.

Former skipper Shem Ngoche and Vraj Patel shuttered Uganda’s hopes of extending their dominance in the match with four wickets.

Uganda started the chase on a disappointing note after opener Simon Ssesazi was caught by Lucas Oluoch off Ngoche bowling in the first over. Opener Rodgers Mukasa top-scored for Uganda with 45 runs from 25 balls with seven fours and one six. He was dismissed in the 7.5 overs after being caught by Obuya off Vraj Patel bowling.

Obuya was named man-of-the-match.

In an earlier match held at the same venue, Botswana registered their first win of the tournament with a 33-run romp over Rwanda. Botswana won the toss and elected to bat first setting a target of 169 runs for the loss of two wickets in 20 overs of their innings. Rwanda posted 136 runs all-out in 19.5 overs of their innings.

In their opening match of the competition on Friday, Rwanda lost to Kenya by three wickets while Uganda defeated Botwana by six wickets.

Kenya face Botswana on Sunday at the same venue from 1:30 pm. Uganda and Rwanda will clash at 9:30am.

Sunday fixtures

Kenya v Bostwana 9:30am