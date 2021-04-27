Carthage stand in Prisons path to Africa Club Championships final

Kenya Prisons players celebrate a point during their Africa Clubs Championship match against Wolaita Sodo University of Ethiopia at Aissa Ben Nasr Hall in Kelibia, Tunisia on April 26, 2021.

Photo credit: Samuel Gacharira | Nation Media Group

By  Samuel Gacharira

Online Sub Editor

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Meanwhile, Kenya’s other representatives Pipeline will play Wolaita Sodo University of Ethiopia in the fifth place semi-finals on Wednesday.
  • Pipeline will face the winner between KO Kelibia of Tunisia and AS Douanes in the fifth place final on Thursday. 

In Kelibia, Tunisia

Editor's picks

More from Sports

  1. KPA duo catch scouts' eye as Africa Club Champs ends

  2. Top athletes out as Kenyan relay team heads to Poland

  3. KCB hands Safari Rally Sh100 million boost

  4. Carthage stand in Prisons path to Club Championships final

  5. Double delight for Posta Rangers as Okumbi, Opiyo feted

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.