Shock as Chan hosts Cameroon sack coach months to tournament

In Yaounde

Cameroon have sacked the coach of the Intermediate Lions, Yves Clement Arroga, three months to the start of the African Nations Championship (Chan) to be staged in the country from January 16 to February 7 next year.

Prof Narcisse Mouelle Kombi, the country’s Minister of Sports and Physical Education, said in a statement on Wednesday that at end of a first evaluation of the preparation of the team for the upcoming tournament, the coach’s performance did not meet the expectations of the ministry and the Cameroon Football Federation (FECAFOOT).

The trainer had not produced any impressive results and was at centre of heavy criticisms by the football loving population and the media lately.

The evaluation of the coach’s performance was in line with article 6(2) of his contract. The minister said Arroga - who was preparing a new training camp - has been temporarily placed at the disposal of the FA.

“Considering the observations of the president of FECAFOOT,” Arroga who has been at the helm of the squad for just barely a year, was replaced by Martin Ndtoungou Mpile," the minister said.

Mpile, who was part of the technical team of the Cameroon squad that won Gold at the 2000 Olympic Games, led the Intermediate Lions to the quarter finals of the Chan tournament in Rwanda in 2016—the furthest Cameroon have gone in the competition.

Pagou to deputise

The minister also announced that David Pagou, coach of the 2019/20 champions of Cameroon, PWD of Bamenda has also been appointed second deputy trainer of the home-based Lions.

The changes made are aimed to spur Cameroon to victory when the sixth edition of the competition is played on home soil beginning January 16.

The tournament, which exclusively features players from their respective domestic leagues, will be staged in the cities of Yaounde, Douala and Limbe with Douala hosting two pools.

The hosts have been paired in Group A of the tourney with Zimbabwe, Mali and Burkina Faso.