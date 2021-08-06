Brigid Kosgei aims for Tokyo Olympics marathon redemption

Brigid Kosgei

Women’s world marathon record holder Brigid Kosgei during an interview at Naiberi River Campsite Resort in Uasin Gishu County on July 20, 2021. The athlete, who is a member of Kapsait Nike Athletics Camp in Elgeyo Marakwet County, is eyeing gold at the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games.

Photo credit: Jared Nyataya | Nation Media Group

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Compatriot Jemima Sumgong became the first Kenyan woman to win an Olympic marathon gold in Brazil, but she subsequently tested positive for the endurance booster EPO and was banned for eight years.
  • Kosgei, who ran the fastest women's marathon of all time, clocking 2hr 14min 04sec in Chicago in October 2019, is eyeing a medal on Saturday in Sapporo to spare Kenyan blushes.

Nairobi, Kenya

