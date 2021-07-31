Kosgei reaches for stars in Olympic marathon battle

World marathon record holder Brigid Kosgei says the temperature in Sapporo, Japan does not bother her and it will not impede her quest for an Olympic gold medal.

Kosgei, who prefers training in high altitude, said that although the punishing heat in Japan may affect competitors, running in such conditions is not a big deal.

The national marathon team for men and women flies out to Sapporro on Monday for the Games. The women’s race will be held on August 7, and the men’s competition the following day.

Kosgei, who is from Kapsait Athletics Training Camp in Elgeyo Marakwet County, is optimistic of winning the title.

“Kapsait has an altitude of 3,000 metres above sea level, this will not give me problems in Sapporo which has high temperatures. I have been training when the sun is out. I want to make history by winning the Olympic title,” said Kosgei, who is under the Italy-based Rosa Associati Management.

Kosgei is part of a star-studded women’s team that comprises world marathon champion Ruth Chepng’etich and World Half Marathon record holder Peres Jepchirchir.

Owing to Covid-19, the team has been staying in a secure bubble camp at Naiberi in Uasin Gishu County for safety reasons.

Kosgei told Nation Sport in an interview that she is satisfied with her preparations.

“I will be representing Kenya at the Olympics for the first time. I do not want to let the country down; I’m going for the top prize,” said Kosgei, who is also the London Marathon champion.

She said that their opponents are good, but believes that Kenya’s team’s strategy will lock their rivals out.

“Ethiopians and a few other athletes might be a real threat, but if we do our best, we can win all the available medals; that’s our prayer. I will treat the race like any other. I don’t have a lot of pressure,” she said.

Kosgei shot to the limelight in 2019 when she broke the world marathon record during the Chicago Marathon. She clocked two hours 14 minutes and four seconds (2:14:04), shattering Briton Paula Radcliffe’s 16-year record by one minute and 24 seconds.

Kosgei’s favourite food is ugali, sour milk and traditional vegetables. She said the meal gives her strength and she has no other secret for endurance and power.

Despite being famous, Kosgei keeps a low profile. She trains and stays at Kapsait camp and only goes home during the weekend to care for her family.

Kosgei’s coach Eric Kimaiyo, who will accompany the team to Japan, expects positive results.

“Brigid is in good shape; I know she will do well. I urge Kenyans to support the team,” he said.