Kosgei reaches for stars in Olympic marathon battle

Brigid Kosgei

Women’s world marathon record holder Brigid Kosgei during an interview at Naiberi River Campsite Resort in Uasin Gishu County on July 20, 2021. The athlete, who is a member of Kapsait Nike Athletics Camp in Elgeyo Marakwet County, is eyeing gold at the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games.

Photo credit: Jared Nyataya | Nation Media Group

By  Bernard Rotich

Sports Writer

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • World marathon record holder unfazed by high tempratures at event venue, Sapporo

World marathon record holder Brigid Kosgei says the temperature in Sapporo, Japan does not bother her and it will not impede her quest for an Olympic gold medal.

