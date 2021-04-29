Brazil-bound Adhiambo stakes claim in Malkia Strikers

Kenya women's national volleyball team head coach Paul Bitok attends a training session at Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani on April 21, 2021.

Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

By  Agnes Makhandia

Sports Reporter

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Adhiambo, a Kenya Pipeline player, setter Emmaculate Nekesa (KCB) and middle blocker Lorine Chebet (Kenya Prisons) made it to the senior team named by Malkia Strikers team manager Alfred Chedotum on Wednesday.

Budding national women's volleyball player Pamela Adhiambo is looking beyond  the Brazilian high performance training camp scheduled for next month.

