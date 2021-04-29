Brazil-bound Adhiambo stakes claim in Malkia Strikers

Budding national women's volleyball player Pamela Adhiambo is looking beyond the Brazilian high performance training camp scheduled for next month.

Adhiambo, a natural left attacker, was drafted as an opposite alongside regulars Emmaculate Chemtai and Sharon Chepchumba in the 15-member squad that leaves for Brazil this weekend for a 45-day training tour.

“Just like in the left attacking department, there is stiff competition in the right side and really it's up to me to make it count. I'm glad I have made it to the Brazil tour squad, but my ultimate goal is to make it to the final squad of 12 players for the Olympics,” said the 19-year-old former Nyakach Secondary student.

“The move gives me an advantage as I can play in both departments,” said Adhiambo, who played in the Under-20 Nations Championship in 2018 where Kenya finished fifth.

Adhiambo, a Kenya Pipeline player, setter Emmaculate Nekesa (KCB) and middle blocker Lorine Chebet (Kenya Prisons) made it to the senior team named by Malkia Strikers team manager Alfred Chedotum on Wednesday.

The team has been training at the MISC Indoor Arena and Kenyatta University for over a month under the local technical bench of Paul Bitok, Japheth Munala and Josp Barasa alongside Brazilian tacticians led by Luizomar de Moura, who is the head coach of the Brazilian team Osasco and assistant coach Jefferson Arosti.

Malkia Strikers squad

Setters -Joy Lusenaka,Jane Wacu, Emmaculate Nekesa;

Right attackers - Emmaculate Chemtai, Pamela Adhiambo, Sharon Chepchumba;

Middle blockers - Edith Wisa, Violet Makuto, Gladys Ekaru, Lorrine Chebet;

Left attackers: - Mercy Moim (captain), Noel Murambi, Leonida Kasaya, Pamela Masaisai;