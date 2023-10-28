Zarika wipes the floor with Tanzania's Yazidu to clinch WBF title

Superstar Fatuma Zarika and Albert Kimario led Kenyans in dominating six out of eight bouts against foreign opposition at the Betika Ultra Fight Boxing Promotion at Broadwalk Hall in Westlands in Nairobi on Friday night.

Zarika, 38, won the WBF Featherweight world title via technical knockout against Tanzania's Fatuma Yazidu 32, in the fourth of the scheduled 10 rounds. After sizing up each other in the first round, Zarika cornered Yazidu with jabs to the stomach as the Tanzanian was saved by the bell in the second round.

Both boxers gave as much as they got in the third round with Yazidu's left hand shots looking to trouble Zakari who showed class in the fourth after having had enough of the Tanzanian. She threw powerful punches which became too hot for the Tanzanian to handle as referee Wycliffe Marende stopped the contest with the bell around the corner for the famous victory.

Kenya's Fatuma Zarika (left) fights against Tanzania's Fatuma Yazidu during Betika Ultra Fight Boxing Promotion World Boxing Federation (WBF) Super featherweight women title fight at Broadwalk Building in Nairobi on October 27, 2023. Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

"I thank God, the promoters, and fans for being with me even after not boxing for a long time," said Zarika who now improves her record to 34 victories, 13 losses and two draws. Yazidu now has 20 wins, 11 losses and one draw.

Kimario's bout started slowly, but picked up in the third round when his opponent Grey Chimkwapulo threatened to finish him off with some strong rear hooks and uppercuts. Awakened by his opponents intentions, Kimario upped his game and it was a close contest with both exchanging huge blows to the delight of the fully-packed hall.

With fatigue setting in as the match wore on, both boxers started utilsing more of the rear hooks. However, Kimario regained his strength in the final round, finishing strongly to clinch the coveted WABA Intercontinental Super Bantamweight title after judges Charles Oloo, Martin Ndaria and Charles Juma scored 98-92, 100-90 and 100-90 in his favour.

Kenya's Albert Kimario (right) fights against Malawi's Grey Chimkwapulo during Betika Ultra Fight Boxing Promotion World Boxing Federation (WBF) Super Bantamweight men title fight at Broadwalk Building in Nairobi on October 27, 2023. Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

Kenya Professional Boxing Commission officials, including the president Reuben Ndolo, attended the event.

In other bouts, George Onyango (Kenya) outwitted Isaac Mushi (Tanzania) via TKO in the second of the scheduled six rounds in welterweight as John Wasike (Kenya) won on points against Uganda's Ignatius Onyango in cruiserweight.