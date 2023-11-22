Zarika buoyant on return, sets priorities open

When the history-making and arguably Africa’s finest boxer claimed the vacant World Boxing Federation (WBF) World Super Featherweight crown, she decided to take a break.

She chalked a unanimous points decision over Zimbabwe’s Patience Mastara for the world crown on November 13, 2020, in Dar es salaam, with the victory happening almost one year after she had relinquished the World Boxing Council (WBC) World Super Bantamweight belt.

However, upcoming promoter Maurice Odera, the founder of Ultra-Fight Boxing Promotion, thought the boxer had unfinished business and by staying away from the ring, she could easily get rusty and wear out.

“I saw she still had great potential yet time was running out for her. I have a passion for boxing and thought we could use her to anchor upcoming boxers firmly into the game,” said Odera, who had to sweet-talk Fatuma “iron Fist” Zarika to don her gloves back as soon as possible.

Watching former Africa lightweight champion Daniel Wanyonyi and Tanzanian Karim “Mtu Kazi” Mandonga bouts elicit excitement, Odera noted that the next pugilist with allure and who could sustain that vibe was Zarika.

World Boxing Federation (WBF) World Super Featherweight champion Fatuma Zarika during her interview on Sport On! at Nation Centre on November 20, 2023. Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

“Zarika isn’t just another boxer...we are talking about the first African woman to win the coveted WBC belt, hence a good bait to bring other boxers into the ring before she decides to hang her gloves, “ explained Odera.

“Yes, we have upcoming Albert Kimario and exciting Rayton Okwiri, who has been on-and-off but Zarika still has the potential to box internationally. She impressed me in the ring before I decided to take her in my promotion,” intimated Odera, who has good plans for Zarika next year.

Zarika said that she felt exhausted and needed to take a break, recharge and see where she could make a comeback or not.

“I stayed away for two-and-half-years, which has helped me refocus and listen to my body. I needed that vital rest as you know mwili hautumii mafuta (The body doesn’t use fuel),” quiped Zarika, who had before the break taken to the ring 48 times, chalking 33 wins, 13 losses and a draw.

The highlight, of course, was when she made history as the first African woman to win a WBC title (Super Bantamweight), beating Jamaican Alicia Ashley in a split decision on October 1, 2016.

The 38-year-old Zarika staged a successful defence beating Catherine Phiri twice in a unanimous decision on December 2, 2017 and March 23, 2019 besides taking a split decision against Yamileth Mercado from Mexico on September 8, 2018 all in Nairobi.

However, Mercado finally had her day in the sun back at home where she claimed swift revenge against Zarika, winning the belt unanimously on November 16, 2019. The Mexican still holds the belt, having defended it five times.

Zarika said getting to defend the title for the first time against Phiri was the most exciting experience in my boxing career.

“I felt much appreciated and loved from the jam-packed watch party at the national archives, Nairobi, millions watching on television across the world to the sold out dome at the KICC,” said Zarika.

“It was the most humbling experience and a special night knowing that I had done something great, not really by winning but by bringing the country together.”

Besides getting a promoter to put up her fight, Zarika states that her return is to tell the world that her Irons Fists still have what it takes to win bouts and titles.

“I told Odera to give me at least two months to prepare and also get a coach and training regime, having not defended the WBF title,” stated Zarika, who was speaking on NTV’s Monday night live sports show SportOn! hosted by Bernard Ndong and James Wokabi.

World Boxing Federation (WBF) World Super Featherweight champion Fatuma Zarika (centre) during her interview on Sport On! at Nation Centre on November 20, 2023. Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

Zarika stopped Tanzanian’s Fatuma Yazidu in the fourth of the scheduled 10 round bout to retain the WBF belt on October 27, this year in Nairobi.

“It felt good to be back in the ring though there are always butterflies in the stomach, having not boxed for a while,” said Zarika, who is now coached by Marvin Obuya with Briton Greg Cox as her manager.

Zarika, who explored what it takes to be a world champion, states that with sponsors not coming through, she had to defend her WBC title against Mercado in Mexico.

What next for the mother of two upon return to the ring?

Odera said that a shot at another WBC will be a herculean task at the moment with close to Sh 10 million required hence he will try to secure Zarika shots at the International Boxing Federation (IBF) World Boxing Association (WBA), World Boxing Organisation, (WBO), International Boxing Organisation (IBO) or her WBF defence.

World Boxing Federation (WBF) World Super Featherweight champion Fatuma Zarika and her manager Greg Cox at Nation Centre on November 20, 2023. Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

“For instance, I will use Sh 2 million to bring Mercado’s team here, then pay her Sh 3 million and a sanction fee of Sh 1.1m. That is besides what I will pay for instance, Zarika and other boxers in support bouts,” said Odera.

Zarika says she has nothing to prove, having already made history by winning the WBC title and defending it several times.

“That is the highest level a boxer can get. I just want to prove that I am still around,” said Zarika. “I don’t want to put myself under pressure for a WBC title but I am ready for any good offers available.”

Zarika, a great admirer of former boxers, Americans Laila Ali and Floyd Mayweather, revealed that professional boxing is an expensive venture that can lead to frustration especially when bone uses a lot of money without any meaningful returns.

“It’s a big challenge especially if you are the defending champion since you must get a promoter, who will enable you to pay for your opponent’s upkeep and purse money among other things,” said Zarika, who hastened that professional boxing authorities haven’t been much of help in sourcing out for sponsors and credible promoters.

Zarika’s dream is to train a fit and healthy nation. “I have a gymnasium and my focus is not boxing alone but personal trainer and general fitness instructor.”

Born on March 13, 1985 in Satellite, Nairobi, Zarika became a mother at the age of 14 after giving birth to Sophia in 1997 and Halima in 1999. She moved to Nairobi’s South B slums to look for work and try to fend for her daughters.

“I started boxing in the year 2000 while in South B for self defence and not competition. I went to the gym to learn boxing so as to be able to survive the harsh life in the ghetto. It’s not easy as a girl under such conditions,” said Zarika, who trained for one year before starting to compete in 2001 as an amateur.

She was given a reality check by a Kenya prions boxer, an experience that almost saw her quit the game but another boxer Damaris Muthoni brought her back to the game, telling her that she had similar experience.

“She really encouraged and inspired me and it didn’t take long before I quit amateur boxing to join paying ranks...the rest is history,” said Zarika, who beat South Africa’s Rukken Koronoso in her pro debut bout on October 12, 2003.

From her first nine bouts, she won eight of them, drawing one with Conjestina Achieng.

“Conjestina is another boxer who really showed me around, introducing me to several gyms in the city,” said Zarika, adding that her daughters really had a great impact on her boxing career.