Wanyonyi vows to destroy American Humphrey with trademark 'dusla' punch

Former Africa Boxing Union (ABU) champion Daniel Wanyonyi has promised fireworks when he faces American Kamron Humphrey in a non-title super middleweight clash at Kinoru stadium on March 16.

Wanyonyi, who has 29 wins in his illustrious career, promised an epic clash in their eight-round contest that will headline a star-studded event featuring nine fights.

Wanyonyi said he has trained hard for the event dubbed “AAfrifite: Shujaa wa Mashujaa” and rallied fans to attend for entertaining boxing, promising to silence his American opponent with his trademark "dusla" punch.

“Come out in large numbers and witness me, a man from the ghetto, defeating an opponent from the First World. Come and see the work of my powerful punch known as “dusla”. My punch is 250 kilogrammes while my opponent is only 77 kilogrammes. If I hit his chest, it will explode,” he bragged.

The show stopper will be a 10-bout fight between two-time Commonwealth Games champion Lee “Aberdeen Assassin” McAllister and Tanzania’s welterweight champion Amos Mwamakula.

The preliminary fight card by Lion Heart Boxing Production indicates that there will be an exhibition of four rounds fight pitting legendary pugilists Christopher Cornelius Byrd against Namibian Harry Simon.

Byrd, 54, is a two-time world heavyweight champion who, in 2002, famously defeated the then red-hot Evander Holyfield.

In another match, Charity Mukami, born and raised in Meru’s Mjini slums, will face off with Leila Yusuph Macho of Tanzania, who is unbeaten in her two outings.

Mukami, who has a career five wins and four defeats to her name, said she is ready for the big day and rallied the home fans to attend the duel.

“This will be a great chance for me to show my people that I am up to the task and encourage other young ladies to come out and join the sport,” said Mukami.

Harry Simon will face Briton Paul Peers in welterweight, while Martin Achebi will fight John Juma Oloo in a 10-round welterweight clash.

Taiwo Abolafi will battle his fellow American Kamala Ntege in their six-round middleweight fight.

Dubai-based Ugandan heavyweight prospect Herbert Matovu will be up against Tanzanian Abdulla Tongolo in a four-round fight.

Dubai-based Nigerian super flyweight Aliu Lassisi will fight a yet-to-be-named opponent.

The event, sponsored by Alpha Charlie Solutions, is meant to fundraise for young mothers at Greenland School for Girls.

Meru County Sports Executive Benjamin Mungania said they will use the event to sensitise residents against the high prevalence rate of teenage pregnancies.